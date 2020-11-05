Game: North Cobb Christian (6-1, 1-0) at Darlington (5-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Darlington 21, North Cobb Christian 6
All-time series: Darlington leads 3-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 31, Darlington 17
North Cobb Christian has eyes on a Region 7A championship, and it can take a big step toward it with a win at Darlington on Friday.
Coach Mark Hollars expects a challenging matchup against the Tigers.
“(Darlington) is a well-coached team and they have multiple formations,” he said. “They do a really good job at being balanced and have a good running and passing game. This is a week where we’re not just trying to take away one thing.”
Tigers’ quarterback Patrick Shelley, along with other weapons on offense, are something Hollars wants his defense to keep an eye out for.
“(Shelley) throws the ball very well,” Hollars said. “They throw the ball probably as well as anyone we’ve played all year.”
Hollars said that he saw a lot of improvement in his defense’s performance last week and it has continued in practice. It is something he said they will need to be successful at Darlington.
“We’re working hard on what we call our ‘run fits,’” Hollars said. “It’s to make sure that everyone is in their gap and doing their job. Sometimes when you’re not in your right spot in your run fit, that’s when you get exposed and we’ve been working very hard on that.”
The Eagles have versatility and balance of their own that have helped them remain 6-1 so far in their season.
“For us, we obviously run the ball primarily, but we have a number of backs that will hurt you in more than one position,” Hollars said. “Caleb (Cannon) has been having an outstanding all year, but sometimes we have nights where teams really focus on him which opens up other people.”
Cannon, who leads the county with 850 rushing yards, had a busy blocking night which resulted in him only having three carries for 16 yards against Walker
“I think as those other people have performed, it makes it harder to just focus on Caleb, so I think we’ll be balanced,” Hollars said. “We work hard to make our whole package go so going into the game, our intention is to use all of them. That’s our goal.”
