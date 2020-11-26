Game: Lakeview Academy (5-2) at North Cobb Christian (7-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lakeview Academy 42, North Cobb Christian 7 (Oct. 25, 2013)
All-time series: Lakeview Academy leads 4-0
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 31, Lakeview Academy 28
North Cobb Christian was celebrating in 2018 when it made the state playoffs for the first time and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Now entering the postseason for the third straight year, expectations have skyrocketed. Although they finished the regular season with a 7-2 overall record, they were denied a region title after falling to Christian Heritage last week.
Still, the Eagles get to start a new season Friday when they host Lakeview Academy in the first round of the Class A private school state playoffs.
“I told the kids Friday night, we just finished a great season and we are going to the playoffs,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “Three years ago, this place would be jumping for joy. Now we have a chip on our shoulder. We’re not happy that we didn’t win a region title. Here we are at (7-2) and we’re not totally happy. That’s a good thing.”
The Eagles will he happier if they can take care of business at home, although they are looking for their first win in four meetings against Lakeview, the last time they played they were still rebuilding into the program they are now.
Going against a team that is similar to North Cobb Christian, the Eagles are about to find out how well they match up against the Lions.
“They are a well coached team and have an identity on both sides of the ball,” Hollars said. “They like to blirtz (on defense). Offensively, they run the spread. Their two best players have been the running back and quarterback, and both guys can run the ball. They want to run the ball, but they do throw it. They have every screen (pass) you can think of.”
With North Cobb Christian also known for establishing the run, Caleb Cannon has carried the Eagles with roughly 1,100 rushing yards this season. Isaiah Williams also gets clutch yards and touchdowns when he is in the backfield.
With North Cobb Christian throwing the ball more at the tail end of the regular season, the Eagles expect to be balanced as well. Walker Ormsby and Luke Beverly have made for an effective quarterback-receiver tandem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.