Game: Fellowship Christian (3-0) at North Cobb Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Fellowship 14, North Cobb Christian 0
All-time series: Fellowship leads 3-0
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 34, Fellowship 30
North Cobb Christian has a chance for a little revenge.
The Eagles will host Fellowship Christian in a rematch of last season’s Class A-Private second round playoff game. With a win, they would also reach the halfway point of the season 5-0 for only the second time in program history.
Last week, North Cobb Christian traveled to Savannah and left with a shutout victory over Calvary Day.
“Last week our kids did a great job,” coach Mark Hollars said. “I liked the way they conducted themselves the whole trip and came out ready to play.”
Hollars said his team got off to a rough start but settled down and got it’s running game going. The Eagles finished by running for 321 yards in the 34-0 win.
The defense also came up big including a fumble recovery in the red zone.
“As a team that is how we want to play,” Hollars said. “Our defense was smothering and we know everything starts with the defense.”
Looking for its first win against Fellowship, Hollars said the game will be a challenge. The Paladins are averaging 46 points a game while allowing than 17.
“This week it is important to get better at fundamentals,” he said. “We know the team that can take care of the ball and block the best will win.”
Fellowship Christian is a fast paced team that likes to go no huddle and run a Wing-T offense. With the way both offenses play, making every possession count will be paramount.
“We know we will have to work hard on the no huddle,” Hollars said. “They run the ball well and we are going to need to make tackles.”
Hollars said his team is ready to compete against the team that ended their season last year.
“Our kids are excited to play them again,” Hollars said. “It is exciting to play an undefeated team and it should be a good football game.”
