Game: Wesleyan (1-1) at North Cobb Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wesleyan won 20-17 (2020)
All-time series: Wesleyan leads 1-0
Prediction: Wesleyan 24, North Cobb Christian 20
North Cobb Christian has started its season 2-0 for the fifth consecutive time.
The Eagles went down early 7-0 last week against Ridgeland, then managed to put up 20 unanswered points for a 20-7 win. In the win, North Cobb Christian’s defense combined for an impressive seven sacks, while Jadin Coats led the offense with 105 yards rushing and one touchdown.
“All the kids are excited,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “I think it’s more trying to be factual about what we are good at, what we are not good at, how we can improve and not be too emotional.”
Now, the Eagles turn their attention to hosting perennial playoff power Wesleyan, who they have not seen since 2020, when the Wolves knocked them out of the second round of Class A Private playoffs.
Wesleyan, which is in Class AAA, has started the season 1-1, and is coming off a 30-28 loss to a Class AAAAA Decatur team.
“They throw the ball a lot,” Jones said. “They have several good receivers and a couple good quarterbacks. So, it’s going to be about trying to stop those receivers. Also, their defense is super disciplined and fast, so we have to figure out how we can get some of our playmakers the ball against a defense that is that good.”
As North Cobb Christian prepares for the match-up on Friday, Jones said the team’s main focus is discipline.
“We turned the ball over twice (last week), so if we can not have any turnovers, and also not have any penalties and discipline mistakes,” he said. “That’s the number one thing.”
