Game: Christian Heritage (3-6, 1-2) at North Cobb Christian (3-6, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Christian Heritage 28, North Cobb Christian 13
All-time series: Christian Heritage leads 3-2
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 24, Christian Heritage 21
It’s been tough at times for North Cobb Christian, but at least it is guaranteed to play in the postseason.
While the Eagles are expected to be on the road for the duration, they were prefer to have the slightly easier schedule as the No. 3 seed out of Region 7A.
A win over Christian Heritage on Friday would assure that.
“It will be a tough task,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “We’re up for it. We have good players ourselves and look forward to it.”
Darlington has already clinched the region championship. Mount Paran, which beat North Cobb Christian 14-7 a week ago, is the No. 2 seed.
It was a tough loss to Mount Paran with the Eagles unable to capitalize on opportunities down the stretch. With the weather cold and wet, both teams stuck to running the ball.
The stinger for North Cobb Christian was giving up an 80-yard touchdown with just over a minute left to suffer the 14-7 loss.
“The kids are obviously disappointed and frustrated,” Jones said. “We played well, but didn’t make the plays at the end when it counted. The kids know and feel what they are capable of. We took a day to watch film, correct mistakes and focus on us.”
Jones said his team, Mount Paran and Christian Heritage are similar to one another with all three teams rotating two running backs while playing physical defense.
The Eagles expect a big game from quarterback Luke Brock. He has 504 passing yards this season with four touchdowns. Jones is also challenging his playmakers to break tackles in space and get to the second and third levels.
North Cobb Christian will look to establish the run behind Jadin Coates and Trey Priester. They have a combined 1,345 yards on the season with 12 touchdowns.
