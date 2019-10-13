North Cobb Christian won 21-7 on the road against Gordon Lee on Friday
The Eagles (5-1) received the opening kick and put together a 15-play, 71-yard drive. Eight minutes came off the clock and Kamran Hall scored the first touchdown of the game from 14 yards on an option pitch to put North Cobb Christian up 7-0.
“It was a balanced drive,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “We didn’t throw it but we had balanced running. We were running the option and the quarterback was keeping it, we were pitching it. Between Ryan Pruitt, Kamran Hall, and Anson Mathis we were really moving the ball down the field.”
Gordon Lee was on the move on the ensuing drive but the Eagles defense rose to the occasion and forced a fumble. That’s been a recurring theme all season for North Cobb Christian on defense, give up yards but not points.
“We’ve bent all year,” Hollars said. “We’re not as stout on 'D' as we’d like in some areas but we’ve really done a great job, the kids have done a great job of not breaking. We’ve been able to get the key stop or get the key turnover.”
After a three and out, Gordon Lee went on a long drive of its own, but the Eagles’ defense once again stood up and kept points off the board. On fourth-and-1 from the 5-yard line, North Cobb Christian forced a turnover on downs with about a minute left in the half.
Another long drive by Gordon Lee ended when North Cobb Christian forced another fumble. The Eagles couldn’t move the ball on offense and punted. The next drive, on a fourth and 25, a slip by an Eagles defender allowed Gordon Lee’s only points and tied the game as the third quarter ended.
“We had the ball primarily in the first quarter,” Hollars said. “In the second and third quarters, they primarily controlled the clock. We had some chances in the passing game and we just did not execute. But in the fourth quarter I was really pleased with the kids.”
North Cobb Christian came out and found its offense again, going first on a long drive to make it 14-7 and then capitalizing on another forced fumble to go up 21-7. The Eagles’ defense continued to make plays to secure the win.
A 70-yard interception return for a touchdown was called back because of an illegal block on the return. Instead of going up by three touchdowns, North Cobb Christian was able to retain possession and run out the clock.
“I’d like to see us execute better on offense,” Hollars said. “We just haven’t been consistent in our execution. In the fourth quarter we did, we really got our option game going. I liked the way we started with the 15 play drive and I like the way we finished, we really got it going.”
