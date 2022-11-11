KENNESAW — A fumble recovery by Zayne Strachan with 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter sealed North Cobb Christian’s 14-6 victory over Columbia on Friday in the first round of Class AA state playoffs.
North Cobb Christian (10-1), which tied a team record for wins in a season, will travel to Rockmart in a second-round game next Friday. The Eagles also reached 10 wins in 2018, when they went on to reach the state quarterfinals.
Columbia (7-4) attempted a fourth-quarter rally as it finally got on the scoreboard with a 7-yard pass from Elijah Morgan to Jadan Baugh with 6 minutes to play. It held North Cobb Christian to a three-and-out on its next drive to get the ball back, but a fumble by Royce Tolbert on the second play of the drive secured the Eagles' victory.
North Cobb Christian held Columbia 20 points under its season average, and the Eagles improved to 5-0 all-time in home playoff games.
“I’m beyond proud,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “We want to be a defense-first school, and our defense rises to the occasion every week and really comes up with a great plan.”
Jadin Coates led the Eagles' offense with eight carries for 39 yards, while quarterback Matty Go went 4-for-8 on the night for 50 yards, along with a touchdown and two interceptions.
“It was a battle,” Jones said. “They were trying to run the ball, and we were trying to run the ball back-and-forth. It was a very physical game.”
After a scoreless first quarter, North Cobb Christian was the first to get on the board with 7:30 left in the second quarter after a 14-yard touchdown run by Jacob Cruz. The extra point attempt by Finley Ross was good, and the Eagles were up 7-0.
North Cobb Christian added its second touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Columbia blocked a 42-yard field goal attempt by Ross, but while trying to recover the ball, it fumbled it in the end zone. Gabe Fortson landed on top of the ball for an Eagle touchdown.
