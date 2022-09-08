Game: Copper Basin (Tenn.) (0-3) at North Cobb Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 27, Copper Basin 14
Last week, North Cobb Christian pulled off a 19-15 victory over Wesleyan in the final 10 seconds of the game.
After the final snap, the ball was lateralled five times, before it found Jadin Coates and he ran it in 55-yards for the game-winning score as time expired.
“It was exciting for our kids,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “I feel like they really have worked hard and deserved to win, and it was neat for that to come to fruition, and then to beat a good team against Wesleyan, for us to be able to beat them is a big accomplishment.”
In the win, Coates led the Eagles with 140-yards rushing and one score.
Now, North Cobb Christian looks to carry over its momentum and go 4-0 for the first time under coach Matt Jones as it hosts Copper Basin Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars come from Copperhill, Tennessee, right over the Georgia-Tennessee border. They are still searching for their first win this year, and have been outscored by opponents 106-14 in their three games this season.
The match-up between the teams was added in after Walker announced it was not playing a region schedule this year, and was then dropped out of North Cobb Christian’s schedule.
As they prepare for Friday night, Jones said his team’s main focus remains on itself, not the opponent.
“We’re really just trying to hone in on getting ourselves better on offense and discipline,” he said. “And knowing what we are doing, knowing our assignments. We probably had 12 mental busts on offense (last week), so if we can eliminate those, then we would have had a better game.”
