North Cobb Christian will face its biggest test of the season when it faces South Atlanta on Saturday at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta.
Two-time defending Region 6AA champion South Atlanta (6-0, 3-0) has been making it look easy this season, averaging 45.5 points per game while holding opponents to 15.5.
North Cobb Christian’s other remaining region contests are against teams that had a combined record of 2-8-1 as of last week, so a victory over South Atlanta would go a long way in securing the Eagles’ region title hopes.
However, North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones did not want to put that kind of pressure on his team as they prepared for South Atlanta. Instead, he was keeping with his “word of the week” philosophy to keep the Eagles (7-0, 3-0) grounded and focused on the task at hand.
“We don’t really talk about it,” Jones said of the region title implications. “We’ve been doing a ‘word of the week’ since the season started, and it just so happens that this week’s word is ‘confidence.’ Scheme-wise, this could be a de facto region championship game, but our focus is working hard to help these kids grow and get better.
“We talk about going 1-0 each week, eliminate all the distractions and to think big picture. The score doesn’t show it, but we didn’t play particularly well last week (in a 34-0 victory against KIPP Atlanta). We didn’t block well and do the things we’re capable of doing. We looked rusty coming off our bye week, and now it’s time to get back to playing high-level football.”
If North Cobb Christian wants a shot at its first region title, then it would have to find a way to contain South Atlanta on its home turf. The Eagles and Hornets have each beaten common opponents in Therrell and KIPP Atlanta, with South Atlanta winning by a combined margin of 106-18, and North Cobb Christian by a 74-19 margin.
Running back Keyjuan Brown, who is committed to Purdue, is South Atlanta’s top player, but Jones saw talent all over the field for the Hornets when he reviewed film.
“They have an all-world running back, but it’s their team speed all over the place that’s really the issue,” Jones said. “They have some really fast guys, and we haven’t seen this type of speed before. And their physically is also something we haven’t seen. They just have a lot of athletes.
“They’re well-coached, disciplined and they deserve their state ranking. Their quarterback can run well and their offensive line blocks well. They don’t have a lot of weaknesses, so it’s going to be a daunting task going up against them. We’ll have to have our kids ready to play.”
Jones said the excitement for the game — from the administrators to the community and the student body — continues to build given the stakes of the matchup.
“A lot of people are excited to see us go play on a Saturday night at 7 p.m.,” Jones said. “We think it’s pretty neat to have this opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.