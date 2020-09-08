If anyone on the North Cobb Christian football team knows what it means to be family, it is Caleb Cannon and Sharnard Banks.
The two starting running backs share spots in the backfield inside Jacob Dennis Field, but the brothers also share a house off the field.
“We’re always competing and wanting to get each other better,” Banks said. “I’ve trusted him my whole life, and we’ve trusted each other. Just that bond of knowing he’s next to me is really influential because you want to go hard for your brother every play.”
Banks and Cannon grew up playing together, and the Cannon family adopted Banks at the beginning of his fifth-grade year.
“We’ve been playing on the same team forever, so we’ve grown up together,” Cannon said. “I go hard for my brothers, every single one of them, and I know he’s always watching me.”
The brothers’ bond fuels their passion on the field, so it is no wonder that coach Mark Hollars decided to build his program around a similar family bond when he took the Eagles’ helm before the 2017 season.
“Coach really has emphasized the brotherhood,” wide receiver Jon Grier said. “He’s putting it on us, giving us the responsibility to work together and build the family atmosphere.”
Hollars places the responsibility of team-building on his players by breaking them into companies during the offseason. These companies, made up of players from every grade level, compete against one another in a variety of offseason competitions.
“It gives the young guys value right away,” Hollars said. “That’s something that’s important to our program. Every man here matters.”
Offensive lineman Carson Groulx said Hollars’ ability to develop team leaders is critical to the team’s success.
“A football team should be driven by the players and not the coaches,” Groulx said. “Coaches can give you a pep talk to get you going and everything, but the players have to have that in them.”
Hollars’ family-focused approach to team-building has achieved results. North Cobb Christian went from a winless season in Hollars’ first year to a combined 18-6 over the last two seasons.
The Eagles have been able to change the perception of their program, but doing so required sacrifices from the team that went 0-10.
“We look at them, the first group that came in after 0-10, as the founders of the program,” offensive lineman Ben Hollars said. “They were the ones who came back when everyone was doubting them. People didn’t treat them well, and they proved that they could turn this program around.”
The current Eagles have not forgotten the dedication of their brothers that came before them, and it seems the players of past seasons are still invested in the team.
“Every home game we, see 10-plus alumni that played on the team, and I think that really goes to show that we’ve built a brotherhood around here that’s going to be remembered for the rest of our lives,” safety Nate Watson said.
