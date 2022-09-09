KENNESAW -- One week after needing some late-game heroics to prevail, North Cobb Christian scored early and often as it cruised to a 50-6 win over Tennessee's Copper Basin on Friday at Jacob Dennis Field.
The Eagles (4-0) scored on their first six possessions, taking a 43-0 lead one play into the second quarter on a 12-yard scoring run by Will Mosely, his second touchdown of the night.
It was a far cry from when North Cobb Christian won its previous game against Wesleyan on a final series that included multiple laterals before a game-winning touchdown sprint.
The Eagles scheduled Copper Basin (0-4), a program in Tennessee's Class A, after Walker chose to play a non-region schedule this year.
"It was good for our young kids to get a lot of playing time," North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. "For us, it was just about getting better on offense. We hadn't put together a complete game yet, and we cleaned up a lot of mistakes. I'm pretty pleased with our effort."
North Cobb Christian scored on the game's first play from scrimmage, a 47-yard run by Trey Priester. Priester led all rushers with 86 yards on four carries.
The Eagles extended their lead less than 3 minutes later with Mosely's first scoring run from 4 yards out, followed by a defensive score on Copper Basin's next series.
With Copper Basin facing third-and-20 at its own 1-yard line, North Cobb Christian's Gabe Fortson broke through the line of scrimmage and sacked quarterback Cade Dean for a safety and a 16-0 lead.
The play was one of four sacks for the North Cobb Christian defense, which held Copper Basin to just 55 total yards of offense.
"We've got some kids who are relentless and love to play defense," Jones said. "They like to hit, and they love to fly to the football."
With both units firing on all cylinders, North Cobb Christian took a 23-0 lead on a 43-yard pass from Matty Go to Alex Nelson with 7:20 remaining in the first quarter, and then pushed the lead to 30-0 on a 3-yard keeper by Go.
Go came out of the game early, giving backup Brock Parker time to go 5-for-8 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown.
North Cobb Christian will host Therrell next week to begin its Region 6AA schedule.
