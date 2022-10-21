KENNESAW — North Cobb Christian defense silenced Mount Paran Christian for a 36-0 shutout victory Friday at Jacob Dennis Field.
Only one team of Eagles flew high in competition as North Cobb Christian (8-1, 4-1 Region 6AA) kept its home win streak alive, capitalizing off their opportunities.
Mount Paran (2-5, 2-2) could only get as close as the 23-yard line in the fourth quarter as the game ended before it could get on the board.
“Coach (PJ) Hughes, our defensive coordinator, does an outstanding job, and they’re a good team,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “I think we were so worried about their offense all week and he did a fantastic job of coming up with a plan.”
North Cobb Christian received the first possession of the game and responded within five plays as Jadin Coates ran for 70 yards on a third-and-long conversion and followed up with a 2-point conversion rush.
After getting the ball back after a Mount Paran punt, Mattheson Go found Jacob Cruz for a 5-yard touchdown, and Go later scored from 1 yard out on the third and final possession of the first period, closing the quarter 22-0.
After a scoreless second quarter, the teams finished the first half with a plethora of penalties. with a combined 13. The night ended with 24 penalties in total.
Coates ended almost another quarter-long scoring drought at the 3:30 mark in the third quarter with a 26-yard rush, and Blake Konchak capped the scoring off a pass from Go.
