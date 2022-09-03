Alert
spotlight topical
North Cobb Christian beats Wesleyan with crazy finish
- By Roselyn Eberhardt MDJ Sports Correspondent
-
-
- 0
Jadin Coates saved North Cobb Christian’s winning streak from being tarnished by Wesleyan on Friday pulling the Eagles to a 19-15 victory.
With 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the ball was lateralled five times before it finally reached Coates, who ran for 65 yards as time expired.
“I thought it was over so many times,” Coates said. “I didn’t even know it was going to come to me. I did what I do, just ran the ball in. I was just sitting there then seeing him come towards me, I started waving my hand so I can get behind him so I wouldn’t get flagged and it came to me.”
The unexpected victory came moments after Wesleyan had rallied to take a 15-13 lead. The Wolves completed an 83-yard touchdown pass from Ben Brown to Reed Purcell, and then after recovering the onside kick, got a 25-yard field goal from Carlos Lopez.
Wesleyan fans began to celebrate assuming the game had been won, until North Cobb Christian (3-0) proved that no game is won until the final whistle blows.
“It was so fun,” North Cobb Christian’s Matt Jones said. “Credit to our kids for playing hard literally till the last snap.”
The Eagles got on the scoreboard first in the second quarter with Brock Parker, who threw for 124 yards on the night, finding Skyler Parker for 22 yards and a 6-0 lead. Lopez would answer for Wesleyan (1-2) with a 45-yard field goal to close out the first half by cutting the Eagles lead in half.
Lopez would tie the game with a 30-yard field goal on the Wolves first possession of the fourth quarter, tying the game 6-6.
After North Cobb Christian moved the ball 80 yards in three plays, Coates, who would finish the night with 155 yards rushing, would show his passing skills with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Skylar Parker to allow the Eagles to retake the lead. Skyler Parker finished with 49 yards receiving and the score.
North Cobb Christian will travel to Copperhill, TN to compete in its final non-region game of the season against Copper Basin next Friday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.