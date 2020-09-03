Anyone who spends time around North Cobb coach Shane Queen will quickly learn the premium he places on his student-athletes’ physical and mental growth.
They will also find the equal value Queen places on character growth.
“We try to build a strong human, a great father,” Queen said.
Queen’s commitment to character development led him to bring in Dallas White, a pastor at Acworth's The Grove Church, to help overhaul the Warriors’ character development program.
White describes his role on the team as developing the soul to go along with the mind development that occurs in North Cobb’s classrooms, and the body development that takes place on the field and in the weight room.
White said soul care is important because of the saying, “Don’t let your talent take you to a place where your character can’t keep you.”
“Unfortunately, we’ve all read stories over the years of guys who have all been incredibly talented, but, as a result of having poor character, they’ve lost the platform that their talent has provided them with,” White said.
Defensive back Nasir Howell said White has been a catalyst for character growth within the North Cobb locker room.
“Three years ago, my freshman year, how the team acted was really taking a toll,” Howell said. “(White) gave a speech to us in the locker room on how some people acted in the locker room. It really took a lot out of him to come up here and tell us what he had to say to us, but ever since that season, it shot us forward.”
The optional program features community service opportunities, team-building events and a chapel service before games.
While the program focuses on a variety of character traits, North Cobb places a particular emphasis on what is considered to be the five Ps -- persistence, passion, purpose, pride and people.
Persistence is about consistency and perseverance during hard times.
“As long as you have perseverance, it doesn't matter what the scoreboard says,” linebacker Montrell Jenkins said. “As long as you can try, you can have perseverance.”
Howell explained that passion and purpose are closely related.
“Everybody has to have a 'why,' to why they play the game of football. Going off your purpose, your 'why' gives you that passion to play,” Howell said. “It just shows who really knows their 'why' in the passion and love that they put into the game.”
Jenkins said pride is about being true to yourself, and Howell added that it is also about representing one's school and family well.
The first four Ps are displayed on the lockers in the locker room, but the final tenet stands apart. The last thing the Warriors see each time they leave the locker room is “People” written across the door.
“(Queen) said people are important because you’re playing for the people you play with. You’re playing for the people who support you,” linebacker Jayden Walker said. “He says to play for each other as much as you’re playing for yourself, and that’s how you succeed.”
Walker and Howell said the five Ps, as well as the character development program, are important because football does not last forever.
“Football is going to end one day, so it’s like you have to stay true to who you are when you don’t have the cleats on and you don’t have the helmet on,” Howell said.
