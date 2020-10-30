KENNESAW — North Cobb saw a 35-6 second-half explosion sprinkled with interceptions and big plays, helping it knock off Walton 35-18 on Friday night at Emory Sewell Stadium.
North Cobb (6-1, 2-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) trailed by five in the turnover margin in the first half, but its used its stingy defense to limit Walton (3-4, 1-1) to just a 12-0 lead at the break.
With the key region game still salvageable, North Cobb turned the game on its head by intercepting Walton four times in the second half.
Unlike the Raiders, the Warriors were able to capitalize off the turnovers.
After North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton rushed in from a yard to make it 12-7 on the first third quarter possession, the Warriors followed a fumble recovery with a 65-yard scoring pass to Xavier Clark, who had a 53-yard catch on the previous drive.
Leading 14-12, Joshua Josephs tracked down a throwback pass from Zak Rozsman for an interception and returned it to the end zone, but a block-in-the-back call forced North Cobb to score the old-fashioned way three plays later, when Cam Cunningham scored from 7 yards.
Walton struck on the next play, with Rozsman finding Rawson MacNeill for an 86-yard touchdown pass, but after the Raiders got the ball back by forcing a fumble from North Cobb’s other quarterback, Trevor Lovett, they returned the favor when backup Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski was intercepted by Montrel Jenkins at midfield.
North Cobb led 21-18 with a fourth-and-9 from the 17 with 3:41 remaining, and coach Shane Queen elected to go for the end zone. Singleton, who finished with 327 total yards and three scores, threw a jump ball to the towering Tray Curry, and the 6-foot-4 senior receiver pulled down a circus catch to put the game out of reach.
Jenkins made it 35-18 with a 55-yard interception return off Hecklinski, while Tyler Dobbs finished the game for North Cobb by intercepting Rozsman in the final seconds.
“Those are two Division I quarterbacks,” Queen said of Rozsman and Hecklinski. “I just have to give it up to coach (Mitch) Hengold and those defensive guys. They are buying into what we do, and it took us all offseason to install this defense, with no spring ball, so it’s coming together. They’re jumping routes and doing a great job.”
Walton looked in control in the first 24 minutes of play, opening the game on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that featured no play longer than 10 yards, but plenty of production through the air and ground. It finished with a 5-yard touchdown run by Kenny Djaha (13 carries, 77 yards).
Despite Lovett fumbling after a long run, throwing an interception to Walton’s Marcus Allen and then Singleton losing the ball after a 70-yard rush of his own, the North Cobb defense was able to hold the Raiders to just two field goals the rest of the first half. They even had to tackle a man at the buzzer of intermission when Austin Eldred ran back an interception inside the red zone.
Walton coach Daniel Brunner felt the team did not do enough with the field position it created with its own bag of turnovers early on.
“There’s no doubt we have to put more points on the board,” Brunner said. “Then, at the end of the game, fourth-down situation, we had them where we had to get a stop and give up a touchdown. Long story short, we didn’t do enough to win tonight against a good ball team.”
North Cobb finished with 425 yards, against Walton’s 383. Singleton was 10-of-15 passing for 184 yards and ran 16 times for 143, while Lovett added 53 on the ground and Cunningham finished with 46 on 11 carries.
Rozsman and Hecklinski finished a combined 17-of-32 for 216 yards, though with the five combined interceptions. Clark had 128 yards on four receptions, while Stone McKnight led the Raiders with six catches for 70 yards.
Nasir Howell also had an interception for North Cobb in the first half.
The teams combined for five lost fumbles.
