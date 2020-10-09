SUWANEE — On a night where offense was hard to come by for both sides, a decision made by North Gwinnett coach Bill Stewart late in the first quarter proved to be the difference.
Lining up for a 38-yard field goal attempt, Stewart gambled with a fake and watched it turn to gold as senior holder Jayson Gilliom took the snap, stood up and spun to his right before delivering a pass into the hands of senior Blake Young for a 21-yard score.
Seven points was all North Gwinnett needed to secure the win as its defense ran roughshod over North Cobb, on their way to a 16-0 shutout -- the Bulldogs' second of the season to snap a two-game losing streak.
Stewart said the decision to attempt a fake field goal was made earlier this week in practice.
“We’ve been trying all of these 50-yard field goals, and I told the guys that, the first time we do that, we’re running it,” Stewart said. “It worked, so that was good. Great job by Jayson and a great job by Blake.”
On a rainy, nasty night, Stewart’s defense didn’t miss a beat.
Having played state championship-caliber defense all season, the Bulldogs (4-2) had little to no trouble containing a Warriors offense that entered play averaging close to 30 points per game.
It was the first time in five years to the day that North Cobb (4-1) had been shut out.
With linebacker Barrett Carter making his return to the Bulldog defense, the senior led the charge in holding the Warriors to no first downs and minus-4 yards of offense in the first half.
The Warriors did not record a first down until just over 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter. By then, North Cobb trailed 9-0 after a safety gave the Bulldogs a two-score lead early in the third quarter.
“We hung in there and didn’t make the mistakes that cost you touchdowns,” Stewart said. “They played good, fundamental football and played physical. It was a combination of all of that.”
After a couple of failed drives to start the game, the Bulldogs received their first big offensive play of the night when sophomore quarterback Ethan Washington scrambled his way to a 43-yard gain on third-and-5 to get the ball into North Cobb territory.
The Bulldogs got as far as the North Cobb 20 before a pop pass from Washington to Barrett Carter was stopped for a loss, setting up the only scoring play of the first half for either team -- Gilliom’s TD pass to Young on the fake field goal attempt.
Leading 7-0 with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter, the Bulldog defense ended the quarter allowing just 12 yards of offense to Malachi Singleton and the North Cobb offense.
Neither offense sniffed the end zone in the second quarter, especially the Warriors, whose offense had no answer for the stout front seven of the Bulldogs.
The Warriors were held to three-and-outs on five of their six offensive possessions in the first half, with their longest drive spanning just four plays.
A great North Gwinnett defensive performance in the first half got even better in the third quarter. Kayden McDonald's sack on third-and-19 on North Cobb’s first drive to start the third quarter helped set up a punt from the Warriors’ own end zone.
A bad snap forced that North Cobb punter to a knee in the end zone and, as a result, handed the Bulldogs two more points with a safety to extend their lead to 9-0 with 10:30 remaining in the quarter.
On North Cobb’s second possession of the third, a Justin Watson sack on third-and-10 very nearly resulted in another safety for the Bulldogs, who recorded the stop at the North Cobb 1-yard line.
With the Bulldog offense struggling to find much offense themselves, they finally put together a solid drive late in the fourth quarter when a pass from Washington to Seth Anderson resulted in a 23-yard gain deep inside North Cobb territory.
Brinston Williams later finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring for the Bulldogs with 4:19 left.
The Bulldogs' defense made one last highlight when Singleton was intercepted by Kenan Holmes with 42 seconds remaining in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.