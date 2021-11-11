Game: Camden County (4-6) at North Cobb (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Camden County 34, North Cobb 0 (Nov. 11, 2011)
All-time series: Camden County leads 1-0
Prediction: North Cobb 42, Camden County 35
North Cobb begins its quest for the Class AAAAAAA state title when the No. 2 Warriors host Camden County in the first round of the playoffs at Emory Sewell Stadium.
“This is what we tell our kids every year — the first game of the season is Week 11,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “You play 10 practice games, you line yourself up for the playoffs and our team expects to be in the playoffs every year. Everybody is 0-0 at this point. Camden is coming into town and they’ve got a great program, great tradition and it will be a great game Friday night.”
North Cobb is hoping for the return of quarterback Malachi Singleton and running back Ben Hall — both of whom missed the Warriors’ 12-7 regular-season ending win over North Paulding last week.
“Ben Hall had an injury and we’re hoping he’s back — he’s day-to-day — and Malachi is day-to-day as well,” Queen said. “We’ll know more Friday night.”
Queen will have a formidable coaching foe across the field in Camden County coach Jeff Herron, who has won five state championships in his legendary career — including three (2003, ’08, ’09) in an earlier tenure at Camden County (2000-12) as well as one each at Oconee County (1999) and Grayson (2016).
With Camden sporting a 4-6 record going into the state playoffs, this was the first losing regular-season in 30 years of coaching high school football for Herron — who has led his teams to the postseason the last 23 seasons in a row.
“He’s a legend in our sport,” said Queen of Herron, who has also coached at Walton (1989) and Wheeler (1995-96) and is in his first year back at Camden County. “He’s won state championships at three different places and he does a great job running the Wing-T, which you don’t see much anymore. He’s done a great job rebuilding that program down there at Camden County, where he was successful many years ago.”
Camden County started the season 4-1 before losing its last five regular-season games — including all three of its region contests.
However, the Wildcats lost those region games by a combined 16 points — losing to Colquitt County 34-31, Tift County 21-14 and Lowndes 35-29 in its regular-season finale last Friday.
“They could have easily been the region champ,” Queen said. “They lost to Colquitt in overtime, they lost to Lowndes on the last play of the game on a 79-yard touchdown and they could have beaten Tift. So, their record is very deceiving. Running the Wing-T, they create challenges. They run the football. They have the best, most physical offense we’ve seen all year — especially with their run game. Defensively, they swarm to the ball and they are very well coached on both sides of the ball. It’s a big challenge for us with a south Georgia team, but it will be a great matchup.”
