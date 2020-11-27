KENNESAW — In a sloppy game that saw a combined 231 penalty yards, North Cobb still controlled the night and beat Pebblebrook 35-6 on Friday night in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Emory Sewell Stadium.
North Cobb (10-1) will host Lowndes in the second round next week.
Pebblebrook (6-5) ended the season with a winning record, earning a playoff berth after winning just three games a year ago.
North Cobb was flagged 15 times for 119 yards, and Pebblebrook was penalized 13 times for 112 yards, but it was the Falcons who seemed to get caught at the more inopportune times.
Pebblebrook faced first-and-long situations in each of its first-quarter drives before having to punt the ball away. North Cobb got careless in the first quarter as well, but it made up for it with big plays that set the tone for the game.
“It did get sloppy, and I hate to see a game turn that way,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said, “but I’m glad our kids persevered and overcame some bad situations because of penalties.”
Malachi Singleton, who completed 14 of 17 passes for 205 yards in just over three quarters, completed lengthy passes early. On the Warriors’ first drive, he connected with Xavier Clark for 17 yards before hitting Christian Moss for a 32-yard touchdown to get on the board.
After Pebblebrook got an interception late in the first quarters, a holding penalty pinned the Falcons on their own 10-yard line before they threw a pick back to North Cobb.
Singleton reached the end zone three plays later on a 1-yard run.
After a false start and a holding penalty forced Pebblebrook to punt on the ensuing drive, North Cobb took a three-touchdown lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Zarrian Cook.
Pebblebrook took advantage of an unsportsmanlike penalty late in the second quarter, and Craig Adams Jr. hit a 30-yard pass to Damion Thompson to set up the Falcons’ only touchdown of the game. Dwight Phillips caught a 4-yard score on that drive to cut North Cobb’s lead to 15 points.
North Cobb answered back with a 14-yard connection from Singleton to Cook and put the game away late in the third when Singleton threw to a wide-open Trevor Lovett in the end zone on fourth down.
Adams completed 11 of 18 passes for 88 yards. Thompson and Dwight Phillips each finished with 33 receiving yards.
For North Cobb, Singleton rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries, and Cook finished with 67 yards on 16 touches. Moss led with 68 yards on three catches, and Clark also caught the ball three times for 63 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.