Auburn senior linebacker Chandler Wooten has decided to take a redshirt season amid fears about COVID-19.
Wooten announced his decision on Twitter Thursday, citing the pending birth of a son in November and “recent events regarding social injustice.”
Wooten had 27 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss last season.
“As a soon-to-be father, my number one priority is the safety and well-being of my family,” Wooten said. “Unfortunately, playing this season was ultimately not arisk I was willing to take.”
