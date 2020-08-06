Mississippi Auburn Football

Mississippi quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) scrambles as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) pressures him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Auburn senior linebacker Chandler Wooten has decided to take a redshirt season amid fears about COVID-19.

Wooten announced his decision on Twitter Thursday, citing the pending birth of a son in November and “recent events regarding social injustice.”

Wooten had 27 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss last season.

“As a soon-to-be father, my number one priority is the safety and well-being of my family,” Wooten said. “Unfortunately, playing this season was ultimately not arisk I was willing to take.”

