Darren Waller talks with correspondent David Scott about his recovery, rise to being one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and helping those in Las Vegas who are dealing with drug problems in the next episode of 'Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel' on HBO.
Former North Cobb High School football standout Darren Waller will be profiled in the next edition of HBO's longstanding "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" series.
The episode is scheduled to air Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Correspondent David Scott delves into how Waller, a Pro Bowl tight end with the Las Vegas Raiders, battled drug addition at the beginning of his NFL career, after being a sixth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of Georgia Tech in 2015.
After being traded to the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018, Waller turned his career around and became one of the league's best, posting back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019 and '20, That led to him signing a three-year $51 million contract extension with the Raiders earlier this month.
Waller is also using what he has learned in his life experiences to help others. He is partnering with his drug recovery sponsor to help save others who find themselves with their own drug challenges, but may not have the support system, by pulling them from the underground tunnels beneath the Las Vegas Strip and getting them the help they need.
