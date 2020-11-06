POWDER SPRINGS — For the second week in a row, North Cobb’s pass defense stole the show.
With four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, the Warriors pulled away from upset-minded Hillgrove and took control of Region 3AAAAAAA with a 39-14 win Friday night on the road.
Montrel Jenkins notched two interceptions after also having a pair a week ago against Walton. Jenkins’ second pick, which bounced into his hands after a deflection, went for a 30-yard touchdown to give North Cobb (7-1, 3-0) a 32-14 lead.
Darius Pace also had two interceptions, and Quentin Ajiero may have had the most exciting play that did not show up on the stat sheet, jumping through a screen and nearly snagging a pick-six of his own, though he could not hang on.
North Cobb’s defense has eight interceptions in two games, with plenty of pass breakups in between, and has complemented its ground-and-pound offense well in recent weeks.
“We’ve been a second-half team, and the defense lately has been a huge part of that,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “It was 16-14 against Harrison, we were down 12-0 last week (against Walton), and then a one-possession game for a lot of today. I told the team in the second half, if we could get one stop-and-score and force them into passing situations, good things would happen, and it did.”
The Warriors’ offense was not asked to do much, but it was still efficient and explosive.
Christian Moss’ 82-yard touchdown reception on a deep post gave North Cobb a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, and a 26-yard catch by Moss and 20-yard run by quarterback Malachi Singleton set up a field goal to make it 24-14 in the third.
Hillgrove (4-3, 2-1) had been keeping pace with the running game, leaning heavily on T.J. Thomas, but an aggravated hamstring sidelined him in the third and forced the Hawks to throw.
Three of North Cobb’s interceptions came after that moment, including Jenkins’ touchdown. Pace returned his interception into scoring territory in the fourth, setting up a 24-yard touchdown run by Zarrian Cook to put the game out of reach.
“(Losing Thomas) changed a lot for us,” Hillgrove coach Byron Slack said. “When you’ve got a bigger, physical back and can pound it, and then lose him, that changed a lot for us, especially because of their physicality. He was kind of the equal to that, so we had to change things up.”
Hillgrove trailed 14-0 after a 16-yard touchdown pass from Singleton to Xavier Clark and a 5-yard touchdown run by Singleton, following Jenkins’ first pick.
Walter Bates got the Hawks on the board with a 17-yard touchdown run, and after Moss’ long score took back momentum, Hillgrove kept pace at the half by scoring on a 6-yard scamper from Theo Tatum.
The Hawks got the ball to start the second half and looked poised to tie the game, before Thomas went down and their passing game — led by freshman quarterback Chase McCravy — struggled to develop.
Ben Moran hit a 24-yard field goal to make it 24-14 before the turnover flurry from the Warriors’ defense made the difference.
North Cobb finished with 310 yards, while Hillgrove had 285.
Singleton finished 10-of-14 passing for 166 yards and two scores and rushed for 72 on 13 carries. Moss had 114 yards on five catches.
Thomas was on pace for 100, but he finished with 97 yards on 16 carries. McCravy completed 10 of 17 passes for 92 yards, and Cayden Lee led the Hawks in receiving with 57 yards on five receptions.
