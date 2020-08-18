North Cobb is not going to be accused of ducking anybody this season.
The Warriors filled a hole in their schedule with 2019 Class AAAAA state champion Buford and are now scheduled a trio of champs from last fall, along with Harrison (AAAAAA) and Marietta (AAAAAAA).
“With these guys canceling games, you have to take them where you can get them,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said.
Last week, North Cobb lost the first two opponents on its schedule when Fulton County postponed its fall sports schedules until Sept. 14. The Warriors replaced their opener against Riverwood with Sprayberry, while Buford replaced a Week 2 game with 2018 Class AAAAAAA state champion Milton.
Buford will come to Emory Sewell Stadium on Sept. 11. The Wolves and Warriors have faced off twice before, but not since the 1958 and ‘59 seasons.
North Cobb’s schedule has 10 state playoff teams from 2019, including Class AAAAAAA semifinalist North Gwinnett. The Warriors’ opponents went a combined 91-35 (.722) last season.
Queen said the players are ready to get things kicked off.
“They are jacked-up,” he said. “They love it.”
North Cobb will face Harrison and Marietta as part of the new version of Region 3AAAAAAA. The Warriors will open region play at Harrison on Oct. 23, then will travel to Marietta on Nov. 13.
