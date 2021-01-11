If the North Cobb football team waits until game day to determine which uniform combination to use in the 2021 season, it may never get out of the locker room.
The Warriors have added a new orange helmet, bringing the total number of possible uniform combinations to 24.
According to the Georgia Helmet Project, this is the first time North Cobb has had an alternate helmet choice, and the first one known by coach Shane Queen, who has been with the program since the 2006 season.
The helmet color may change, but the logo will not. It will be adorned with a white interlocking NC trimmed in orange, and Queen said it wasn’t an option to have any other kind of alternate logo.
“I’m a traditionalist,” Queen said. “I’m not crazy about change.”
North Cobb introduced smoky gray uniforms to the mix this past season, which gave them three different jersey and pants sets — the gray, traditional white, and all orange. The team also has blue pants it can break out, too.
The Warriors used eight different combinations over the course of this season.
“We thought about it for awhile,” Queen said. “Some of the elite programs are going with two helmets. It will only be used as an alternate helmet, but its something the kids get excited about.
It is believed that the Warriors now have the most uniform combinations of teams in Cobb County, however they still have some work to do if they want to be the Oregon of high school football. The Ducks, who play in the Pac-12 Conference, have more than 500 uniform combinations at their disposal, thanks to Nike and its owner, Oregon graduate Phil Knight.
(0) comments
