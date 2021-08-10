NA at KSU 21.jpg
Kennesaw State's Adeolu Adeleke (11) stretches for the end zone during the Owls' home game with the North Alabama Lions in 2019. When the teams rematch this fall, the result will count toward the Owls' Big South standing.

 Special - Cecil Copeland

Associate member North Alabama will now be an official conference opponent and count in the Big South Conference's standings this fall. 

However, the Lions remain ineligible for the league championship and the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs this coming season as part of their final year of transitioning to Division I, the conference announced Tuesday.

The inclusion of North Alabama allows the Big South's other eight members -- Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, Kennesaw State, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T and Robert Morris -- to have seven countable conference games, marking the league’s first seven-game conference schedule.

Kennesaw State will make its first trip to Florence, Alabama, to face the Lions on Nov. 13, in the next-to-last week of the season.

North Alabama’s game against Robert Morris will remain a non-conference contest, as the Colonials were already scheduled against the seven other teams. North Alabama, meanwhile, will play a six-game Big South schedule this fall.

The conference also announced Tuesday that the athletic directors from the football-playing members voted to that any game unable to be played due to COVID-related reasons would be declared a forfeit against the team that has to cancel.

During the spring season, games unable to be played due to COVID were declared no contests and did not count against either team.

