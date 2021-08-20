NORCROSS – It may not have seemed like a masterpiece befitting such a momentus milestone at times, but neither Norcross not coach Keith Maloof will complain much about their season opening game against Hillgrove.
While there were plenty of stumbles and mistakes, there were also plenty of flashes of brilliance, as they rolled up 468 yards of total offense in their 42-30 win Friday night at Blue Devil Stadium.
Christian Williams ran 17 times for 172 yards and a touchdown, while Latavius Johnson added 89 yard and a score on just five carries, and Javan Brown completed 11 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two TDs with an interception, including four completions to Tyson Jarrell and a score.
As important as the season-opening win was for Norcross (1-0) in 2021, it was even more important from a historical perspective by handing Maloof the 200th win of his head coaching career.
“Obviously over the course of 26 years of head coaching, and the first 11 (as an assistant with older brother) Kevin, there's a lot of special memories in everything that we've done,” said Maloof, who became the 64th coach in Georgia High School Association history to reach the 200-win mark. “Great players, great coaches. It's not the guy at the top, it's the guy he surrounds himself with. I know that's a cliché, but it's a lot of people doing a lot of great things, and a lot of young men buying into what we've wanted to do over the course of a career.”
Williams got the Blue Devils offense started with a 59-yard run on the game's first snap.
That big play set up Latavius Johnson's 14-yard run two plays later for a quick 7-0 Norcross lead.
Norcross then had trouble getting out of its own way throughout the rest of the first quarter and into the second.
The Blue Devils were flagged for nine penalties worth 79 yards in the first half, and had two long snaps on punts that led to disaster.
The first was scooped up by Jaden Jenkins for a 30-yard touchdown, while the second gave Hillgrove prime field position, this time resulting in Zack Wieder's 34-yard field goal that gave the Hawks a 10-7 lead with 9:55 left in the first half.
The Blue Devils marched 92 yards in six plays, including two completions from Brown to Jerrell worth 64 yards to set up Williams' 4-yard run to put Norcross back in front 14-10.
The Blue Devils took advantage of a Hillgrove special teams mishap when Ezekiel Johnson pounced on a loose ball following a short kickoff to set the offense up at the Hawks' 23.
Three plays later, Jonathan Mathis scored from 8 yards out to give Norcross a 21-10 lead at the half.
The Blue Devils made it 28-10 on a 9-yard pass from Brown to Nakai Poole with 5:33 left in the third quarter, but Hillgrove (0-1) wasn't about to go away.
A 41-yard run by Kaden Brazeale set up a 1-yard dive from Teonte Reed on the final play of the third quarter to make the score 28-16.
The Hawks then took advantage of another Norcross miscue when Kyle McKinney picked of a Brown pass and returned it 23 yards to the Blue Devils' 7-yard line.
Two plays later, Chase McCreavy connected with Kristopher Reeves for a 9-yard touchdown to pull the Hawks to within 28-23.
“Like I told my kids, I feel like we got better (Friday) night,” first-year Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “It's 28-23 with (just under 11) minutes to go at Norcross, and we have three freshmen playing on defense and 12 sophomores on the field. … It's massive that our kids didn't quit. The morale on the side was never broken down. The kids believe in what we're doing. That's the key.”
Norcross answered with a run of 28 yards by Williams into Hillgrove territory. Six plays later, Brown sent a bullet into Devin Edwards on a crossing route that bounced off the senior and right into the waiting arms of Jarrell in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown for a 35-23 lead.
Brown found Edwards open again on Norcross' next possession for a 29-yard touchdown to extend the Blue Devils' lead to 42-23.
Hillgrove tacked on a 9-yard TD pass from Ty Collins to Ari Morris with 40 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.