POWDER SPRINGS — New Hillgrove coach Byron Slack will have to wait at least one more week to earn his first victory.
Trey Goodman caught four passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Norcross to a 30-21 victory over Hillgrove on Friday.
“We fought, that was a big physical team and that’s part of it,” Slack said. “We moved the ball well at times, but the biggest thing I saw was that we fought and didn’t give up.”
Goodman’s touchdowns helped build a 23-7 halftime lead, and the Hawks gradually worked their way back into the game.
Jaylon Royals scored the first touchdown of the second half on a 21-yard pass from Theo Tatum. Tatum followed with a run for a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 23-15.
Hillgrove recovered a fumble to get the ball back and capitalized when Tatum connected with Jordan Brock for a 39-yard touchdown to pull the Hawks with-in two.
Norcross put the game away in the fourth quarter after an interception set up a six-play, 35-yard drive which was capped off by Mason Kaplan’s 4-yard touchdown run.
“We got beat, but they were a great team,” Slack said. “We’re looking forward to next week.”
Zion Alexander used his only reception of the first half to get Hillgrove on the board. Tatum hit him for a 53-yard touchdown pass to cut the Norcross first-half lead to 10-7. Alexander also had a 63-yard kickoff return.
Tatum finished the night completed 12-of-29 for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and added 96 yards rushing.
Kaplan finished the night 10-of-20 for 208 yards and three touchdowns for Norcross in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.