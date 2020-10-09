MARIETTA — Superior Plumbing and the Marietta Daily Journal are teaming up for the eighth year to give a local teacher an Apple iPad each week for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents and students can go to mdjonline.com to nominate a teacher. Click on the “Apple for your Teacher” icon and complete the online nomination form. The MDJ staff will select a winner from the nominations each week and present the iPad to the winner. A photo of the weekly winner and their students will appear in the MDJ and mdjonline.com each Tuesday.
Teachers from all public and private schools in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to win.
“Teachers work hard and this weekly contest allows those who know how hard they work to nominate them for the honor. On behalf of Superior Plumbing and the MDJ, we consider this a small token of appreciation and support for the professionals who are educating our children,” said Wade Stephens, associate publisher of the MDJ.
The online application will ask for the teacher’s name, school, grade or level of specialty, nominator’s name and nominator’s email.
Nominators will also need to write a brief statement of 100 words or less explaining why they believe the teacher deserves to be one of the MDJ’s and Superior Plumbing’s “Apple for your Teacher” weekly winners.
Email any questions about the program to Anappleforteachers@mdjonline.com.
For the past seven year's Superior Plumbing and the Marietta Daily Journal have surprised some of Cobb County's best teachers on Fridays with an Apple For Your Teacher I-Pad courtesy of Superior Plumbing. The contest worked with each winning teacher's principal to find a unique way to surprise the winning teacher each week. That stopped with COVID-19 back in March.
Adapting has become the new norm and the contest is changing the 2020-2021 Apple For Your Teacher Contest. Rather than a surprise, each winning teacher will choose where and when they receive their I-Pad.
