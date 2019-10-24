Game: McEachern (7-0, 2-0) at Kennesaw Mountain (0-7, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 69, Kennesaw 38
All-time series: McEachern leads 15-2
Prediction: McEachern 40, Kennesaw Mountain 10
McEachern cannot be complacent after winning its first seven games of the season.
There’s still plenty of work to do.
The third-ranked Indians are undefeated with just three regular season games left and their two Region 3AAAAAAAA wins came against two of their tougher opponent — two-time defending champion Hillgrove and fourth-ranked Marietta.
McEachern now has three region games left to play, two of them against teams that already have two region losses. Even though the Indians are heading to Kennesaw Mountain, which is still looking for its first win of the season, they still have to maintain their focus.
To coach Franklin Stephens, the season is not over until the Indians win a state championship. The Indians have not played for a state title since 1998 but has made three trips to the final four in 2013, 2014 and 2017.
After Kennesaw Mountain, the Indians host North Cobb, which is also undefeated in 3AAAAAAA, next week before ending the regular season at North Paulding.
“I think it’s one of those things where leadership becomes important,” Stephens said. “Now you have to get the guys to practice a certain way if we want to be successful. At the end of the day, if you want to get to the top of the mountain, we have to stress on preparation and focus on what we need to get done instead of looking at the rearview mirror of the past.”
McEachern is coming off a 14-12 win over Marietta following a remarkable defensive effort. With the win, the Indians beat Blue Devils for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings.
However, McEachern have concerns about their offensive production moving forward. The Indians were held under 20 points in both region wins.
Stephens said that red zone production took emphasis this week. There were several times that McEachern threatened to score against Marietta and came away with no points.
“A lot of that was Marietta’s defense, but we had an issue getting points until late in the game,” Stephens said.
McEachern did its job against Mariettta, limiting a high-octane Marietta offense that averages 30.1 points game to only 12. It also stopped a two-point conversion late in the game. But Stephens said the Indians are giving up too many big plays.
