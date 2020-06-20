No decisions had been confirmed Saturday on how the Hillgrove football program would move forward after it was reported a member had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The announcement was made Friday that a case had been reported at the Powder Springs school. Messages for coach Byron Slack and athletic director Jonathan Brown were forwarded to the district central office. A district spokesman did not offer any new information, rather it referred to the statement that was previously released.
“On Friday, Cobb and Douglas Public Health informed Hillgrove football players someone on the team was diagnosed with COVID-19,” a Cobb County district spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the Hillgrove staff. “While the risk to those students is considered to be low, families are encouraged to follow the recommendations of public officials.”
It is not known if it is a player or a staff member who tested positive Hillgrove.
The Hawks join Long County as schools in Georgia to have confirmed cases since the Georgia High School Association allowed summer conditioning to commence June 8 under strict safety guidelines. Cobb County waited until June 15 to allow students to return to campuses.
Long County, a Class A school located in southeast Georgia below Savannah, had a football player tested positive for the virus June 15 and the school suspended summer workouts until July 7.
When summer workouts began two weeks ago, work out sessions were divided into groups of 20 to 25 student athletes and coaches.
GHSA revised its conditions earlier this week. Starting Monday, teams will be allowed to work out in groups up to 50 and they can start using sport specific equipment such as footballs, softballs, volleyballs and tackling dummies.
