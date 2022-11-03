Game: Washington (3-5, 3-2) at Mount Paran Christian (3-5, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Mount Paran 20, Washington 6
Mount Paran Christian returns home as it hosts Washington on Friday in its regular-season finale.
The Eagles sit in the No. 3 spot in Region 6AA, behind South Atlanta and North Cobb Christian, with Washington behind in the No. 4 slot.
The winner of the matchup Friday will secure the third seed in the region, while the loser will drop to the No. 4 spot.
“Our kids understand that we are going to have to go out and play for 48 minutes and control what we can control and just worry about us,” Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. “That’s the one thing, even with ups and downs and wins and losses, I think our kids have done a good job of always focusing on what we need to focus on and what we need to do to get better.”
Mount Paran is coming off of its first win — a 33-13 victory over Therrell — after three straight losses. It is facing a Washington team that dropped its fifth game of the season last week in a 46-12 loss to South Atlanta.
The Eagles’ offense is led by Nick Germain with 105 carries for 928 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while Carson Harmon leads the defense with 46 total tackles and three sacks.
“When you get to this time of the year, it’s always bittersweet,” Ely said. “The positives are that we have had a successful enough year that we made the postseason. Friday will be all about where we fall in the region for playoffs, so that’s always a plus. We’re just trying to savor every moment with the kids, especially the seniors.”
