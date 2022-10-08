MARIETTA — There were not many flashy plays made Friday at Jim Frazier Stadium in Sprayberry’s 41-21 win over Johns Creek.
However, every time the Yellow Jackets needed a spark, Kemari Nix was there to provide the electricity. Nix led Sprayberry’s offensive attack with 223 yards and all five of Sprayberry’s touchdowns on 14 carries.
“He is a baller, he is a warrior, he is a fighter,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said, “and he is still learning. He is still growing, and he is still getting better, so the sky is the limit for that kid.”
Nix also contributed 45 passing yards as Sprayberry (2-5, 1-2 Region 7AAAAAA) gained 419 total yards of offense, including 374 yards on the ground. Jason Pitts had 72 yards on six carries, and Ben Nordstrom chipped in 59 yards on 10 carries.
Vavra said it was nice to watch his team put a complete game together since three of the team’s five losses this season have come by five points or less.
“It feels good. We finally got over the hump,” Vavra said. “It is something we have been talking about all week, and really, the last several weeks. We have been so close all year, and the only cure for that is to get a win, and we did that tonight.
Sprayberry’s defense allowed a couple passing touchdowns, but the unit held Johns Creek (1-6, 0-3) to 195 yards of total offense, including 7 rushing yards on 21 carries.
“Our defense is playing really strong and really fast,” Vavra said. “We are playing physical. We gave up a couple big plays here and there, but, for the most part, we kept them in check. Credit to our coaching staff, and our kids played really hard and fought for four quarters.”
Nix opened the scoring with a 17-yard rushing touchdown on the Yellow Jackets’ first drive, but a fumble recovered by Johns Creek and returned for a touchdown tied the game at 7-all with 5:11 to play in the first quarter.
Nix then ran for touchdowns of 11 and 5 yards on Sprayberry’s next two drives.
The Gladiators cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 21-14 on a fourth-down touchdown pass from Michael McClellan to Luke Richards with 11:04 to play in the first half. Nix then scored on a 12-yard touchdown run and Caleb Prickett kicked a 32-yard field goal for a 31-14 Sprayberry lead at the half.
Prickett tacked on a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter and Nix went right up the middle on a quarterback sneak and ran 76 yards for the Yellow Jackets’ final points of the game with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter.
A change at quarterback for Johns Creek led to a passing touchdown for the final points of the game and the 41-21 score with 1:51 to play.
“I think we made some big plays, and our kids fought hard,” Vavra said. “I am not really super fired-up about all of our execution at times. We have to get some things cleaned up, but we got back on track with this one, and we can still reach our goal of getting into the playoffs.”
After a week off, Sprayberry will enter the final stretch of its schedule Oct. 21 at Roswell.
