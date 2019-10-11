NEWNAN -- Newnan's decision to go to the air in the second half proved to be the correct call as Michael Maginnis threw for two touchdowns and completed 9-of-15 passes for 223 yards to lift the Cougars to a 30-14 victory over Wheeler at Drake Stadium Friday in the Region 2AAAAAAA opener for both teams.
Joshua Harris had five catches for 152 yards to pace the Cougars receiving corps. His 27-yard touchdown catch on 4th-and-1 gave Newnan a 24-7 advantage as the third quarter expired.
Maginnis, who was 1-for-3 for 37 yards in the first half, also found Reid Brass for a 27-yard touchdown reception with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 30-7 lead.
The victory was special for Newnan for two reasons as it occurred on homecoming night, and it marked the 1,000th game in school history.
"There was a lot of stuff going on this week, so being able to make history and to win on homecoming is pretty special," Newnan coach Chip Walker said. "Our goal was come out of this 1-0 in the region and we did that. This is a good win against a well-coached Wheeler team that did a good job taking away our ground game in the first half. Their plan was to stop the run and they did. So, we came out in the second half a little different.
"(Maginnis) is a pretty good quarterback and Josh Harris made some really big catches for us, so those two guys were key. It wasn't as pretty as we wanted it to be, but the guys were focused and it worked out for us in the end."
Newnan's Nick Owens would also find his rhythm as the game progressed as he finished with 133 rushing yards on 22 carries to pace the Cougars' ground game.
Newnan added to its lead behind Christian Decenszo's 22-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, giving the Cougars a 17-7 advantage.
Wheeler was held to nine second-half yards until Dayshawn Anderson connected with Lavar Lesure-Harris for a 65-yard touchdown to make the score 30-14 with 5:45 to play.
Anderson finished 12-for-25 for 139 yards with one touchdown and an interception. J.D. Thomas rushed 16 times for 63 yards and Lesure-Harris had two catches for 72 yards. Miles Elliott totaled six receptions for 52 yards.
"I'm proud of the kids' effort," Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. "They battled and they fought the whole ball game. We had a tough time generating our run game and we had some mistakes on special teams that hurt us in the first half. So, there are things we still need to work on, but I'm proud of our guys."
A low-scoring first half saw Newnan stake a 14-7 lead at the break.
The Cougars took advantage of a high snap on a Wheeler punt attempt to get on the board first. The mishandled snap resulted in a 26-yard loss and gave Newnan first-and-10 at the Wildcats' 15. Two plays later, Aubrey Carter found the end zone on an 18-yard run gave Newnan a 7-0 advantage.
Wheeler's defense kept the Cougars in check for the rest of the half with Aakil Washington and Theo Reeves each recording sacks.
Maginnis' 31-yard completion to Harris placed Newnan at the Wildcats' 27 three minutes into the second period. But, Reeves recovered a fumble on the ensuing play to give Wheeler new life, and the Wildcats were able to take advantage.
Wheeler drove 76 yards on 11 plays on the drive, sparked by an 18-yard run from Anderson and a 39-yard scamper from Thomas that gave the Wildcats first-and-goal from the 2. Anderson connected with Washington two plays later, and Zach Adkins' point after attempt knotted the contest at 7-all with 4:18 remaining until the intermission.
Wheeler's touchdown celebration was short-lived however, as Denzel Boston returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a score, putting Newnan back in front.
Neither squad reached its opponents territory over the final four minutes of the first half, leaving Newnan with its 14-7 margin.
