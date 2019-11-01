MABLETON -- Newnan picked up two first downs and controlled the clock over the final 3 minutes en route to a 21-14 Region 2AAAAAAA victory over Pebblebrook at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
Aubrey Carter's 3-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left in the game proved to be the difference for the Cougars. Carter, who ran 24 times for 87 yards and scored twice, was held in check for much of the night.
However, Newnan was finally able to get him, and its offense, clicking between the third and fourth quarters as the Cougars drove 60 yards on eight plays to stake a 21-7 advantage.
Craig Adams' 10-yard run pulled Pebblebrook to within a touchdown with 3:06 remaining in the game. His 39-yard completion to Damion Thompson on 4th-and-34 set up the score. But, Newnan was able to run out the clock to pick up the region road victory.
"We had a much better effort (Friday) than we did last week," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "We still haven't put a complete game together, and that's something we're going to work on.
"We need to be better on third down. The offense has some work to do. I thought our defense played well. We won the turnover battle, but still came up on the losing end. We never really got into a flow on offense, and we couldn't stop (Newnan) enough on defense. Hopefully, we can do enough next week against Wheeler and get ourselves into the playoffs."
Marveon Boyd paced Pebblebrook with 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. Adams finished 7-for-20 for 90 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Thompson had two catches for 47 yards.
"This was a good football game," Newnan coach Chip Walker said. "It was a little too close, but I'm proud of the way we played to get the win."
Pebblebrook trailed Newnan 14-7 at halftime after the defense recovered two Newnan fumbles and held the Cougars strong running game to 58 yards.
Trailing by a touchdown early in the second quarter, David Coleman scooped up a fumble at the Newnan 48 to stifle one of the Cougars' drives. Kentavious Freeman added the second miscue at the Cougars' 34 with 15 seconds remaining on the clock.
Pebblebrook failed to take advantage of the turnovers, but the offense did just enough to keep the Falcons' in the game.
Newnan's Denzel Boston opened the scoring with an 85-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff had the Cougars in front 7-0.
Newnan's lead didn't last long following Boyd's 57-yard rushing touchdown less than a minute into the action.
The Cougars found the end zone again with 3:32 remaining in the second quarter as Aubrey Carter scored from 3 yards out. Michael Maginnis' 40-yard completion to Justin Bell set up Carter's run, giving Newnan the 14-7 lead. Maginnis ended he game completing 5-of-13 passes for 94 yards.
Newnan recorded three first downs via penalty in the first half to keep a few drives alive, but the Falcons' defense rose to the occasion to help keep the score close. The Cougars' combined for four sacks and held the Pebblebrook to 83 first half offensive yards.
