Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's captains for the Wildcats' game with Kennesaw Mtn. at Wheeler: Julian Stevenson (3); Renardo Lewis (55); Paul Adetona (79); and Ty Holiday (59). SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Kennesaw Mtn.'s Tyson Harmon (18) in action during their game at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's Josiah Allen (1) warms up prior to the Wildcats' game with Kennesaw Mtn. at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Kennesaw Mtn. head coach, Caleb Carmean, prior to his Mustangs taking on Wheeler at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Kennesaw Mtn.'s Earl Kyle (88) leads the Mustangs out for their game at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's Br'ion Grimes (62) leads the Wildcats out for their game with Kennesaw Mtn. at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Kennesaw Mtn.'s Cayden Lee (19) scores the game's first touchdown during their game at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Kennesaw Mtn.'s Ty Roldan (41) comes on for the extra point during their game at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's Reggie Bundrage (2) gets loose for a long gain during their game with Kennesaw Mtn. at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's Marcus Romain (12) delivers a pass during their game with Kennesaw Mtn. at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's Josiah Allen (1) tries to get around the corner during their game with Kennesaw Mtn. at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's Josiah Allen (1) is stopped by Kennesaw Mtn.'s Jaylen Mosen (8) during their game at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's Marcus Romain (12) looks for a receiver during their game with Kennesaw Mtn. at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Wheeler's Javon Broussard (7) makes the reception but looses the ball which was recovered by Kennesaw Mtn. during their game at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler vs Kennesaw Mtn - Kennesaw Mtn.'s TJ Jenkins (24) sprints for more yards during their game at Wheeler. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA – After coming up 1 yard shy of winning a week ago, Kennesaw Mountain responded by driving the length of the field on its final drive to secure a 38-35 win over Wheeler with 8 seconds to go at Corky Kell Stadium.
Quarterback Tyson Harmon threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Lee, who made a running catch in the left corner of the end zone to complete the 99-yard game-winning drive.
The win put the Mustangs (7-2, 2-2 Region 5AAAAAAA) in third place behind North Cobb and Walton going into their regular-season finale at home against Cherokee.
Harmon started in place of Cayman Prangley, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said.
Following a shaky first half with two interceptions, Harmon was on top of his game in the second half, completing 16 of 20 passes after the break and finishing the game with 382 yards.
“Basically, we had to clear all the mental mistakes we were having (in the first half) and get out of our own head,” Harmon said. “We had to come on the field and do what we know how to do. We know that we are a good team, and we had to show it in the second half.”
With the Mustangs trailing by four points with 4:03 left to play, Harmon threw for seven first downs on their final drive alone before connecting with Lee, who had nine catches for 178 yards.
The drive came after Kennesaw Mountain's defense held Wheeler (5-4, 2-2) to a critical three-and-out.
“When we needed the stop, the defense got a huge stop, and our offense started clicking right there,” Carmean said. “Tyson Harmon did a great job. All those guys did a great job answering the bell.”
Wheeler's Josiah Allen had a solid game on the ground, rushing for 263 yards on 25 carries. Allen had a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter before scoring on a 43-yard burst in the fourth that put the Wildcats ahead by 11 points with 8 minutes left to play.
Kennesaw Mountain marched right down the field from its own 20. Once it got into the red zone, Harmon connected with Lee for a 19-yard touchdown pass to put the Mustangs within four.
“At the end of the day, (Kennesaw Mountain) made plays,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We have to learn from this. It was a good learning experience in a nice, tight region ballgame, and we have to move forward to next week (at Walton).”
