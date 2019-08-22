Game: Brookwood vs. McEachern, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Last meeting: McEachern 31, Brookwood 10 (August 24, 2013)
All-time series: McEachern leads 4-3
Prediction: McEachern 28, Brookwood 24
With the 2019 season beginning this weekend, McEachern now has a general idea on who all will be playing at linebacker and the secondary this season.
Throughout the summer, upwards of 20 players have competed vigorously for those starting positions after the team took a huge hit to graduation.
Having so many candidates made it difficult for first-year coach Franklin Stephens to list projected starters with the exception of senior Jamari Bellamy, an Air Force commitment.
As McEachern started gearing up for Saturday’s season opener against Brookwood at Mercedes Benz Stadium as part of the Corky Kell Classic, Stephens opened up on who will be manning those positions.
Chief Borders, who already has 22 college offers that includes Arkansas, Auburn and Colorado, is heading the outside linebacker unit, which also includes Justin Akomah, Greg Leatherwood, Montoya Cobb and Fabian Njika.
At inside linebacker, the Indians are counting on B.J. Green, Ese Dubre, Zachary Williams and Miquavious Postell to rotate in.
All linebacker positions will be crucial Saturday as well as the defensive line in facing a Brookwood team that puts emphasis on the running game.
“One of our main things are tackling and stopping the run,” Stephens said. “Brookwood is a run-oriented football team, and if you can’t stop the run, you can’t stop the pass. They got a plethora of running backs, and it one gets away, you won’t be able to catch him.”
In the last line of defense for the Indians, they will depend on Brendan Scott, Alon Archer, Victor Okafor at safety. And Tajari Smith, Kevon Angry, De’Amare Chambers and Zachariah Rone will be on hand at cornerback to help Bellamy.
Stephens got a great look at his newer defensive players during McEachern’s scrimmage against East Paulding last week and liked what he saw. They expect to have a tougher test this weekend against the Broncos.
“With some of those guys, it was their first opportunity to be back there,” Stephens said. “Overall, they did a good job.”
Offensively, McEachern has the talent at the skill positions with an established quarterback in Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, his go-to receivers Decari Collins and Javon Baker and first-year starting running back Jordon Simmons, who had more than 1,000 yards as a reserve.
