Game: Paulding County (0-1) vs. Kennesaw Mountain (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kennesaw Mountain 48, Paulding County 14
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 1-0
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 28, Paulding County 14
Kennesaw Mountain will get its season underway Friday when Paulding County visits.
Unlike the Patriots (0-1), the Mustangs have yet to take the field in a meaningful game, but coach Caleb Carmean said he thinks the extra week of practice will pay dividends on the field.
“Our main focus was just cleaning up the issues we had that came to light against Allatoona. We’re trying to fine tune some things and work on special teams. When you don’t have live special teams in the scrimmage, it’s good to be able to have an extra week to get ready to do those things live.”
As Kennesaw Mountain gets its season underway, it will be the first chance for the Mustangs to see a new generation of playmakers on offense.
Luke Staggs will take over at quarterback, in front of Sean Frisbie at running back, as Kennesaw Mountain looks to establish a new identity against a Paulding County defense that gave up 56 points in a loss to North Paulding last week.
“With it being Week 1 for us and Week 2 for us, we know they’ll have an advantage,” Carmean said. “For us, we want to create our own identity. We have to run the ball, but we know we have to find those big plays too.”
While its defense struggled to get stops last week, Paulding County was able to put 24 points on the board behind a rushing attack led by Hunter Jennings.
Frisbie will also play an important role defensively at linebacker in front of Skaggs and Maurice Bobo in the secondary, though Carmean said the entire unit will need to play well.
“They are extremely explosive,” he said. “They do a great job and have a lot of talent. For us, it’s about tackling and running to the ball. We have to be in good position, but we have to run to the ball and tackle when we get there.”
A big win over Paulding County to open last season springboarded the Mustangs to a 4-1 start.
Kennesaw Mountain saw first hand how much more important region play is, though, after failing to make the playoffs. Carmean said this year the goal is to finish stronger, but a successful first game would help set the stage for a later run.
“We want to compete in everything,” he said. “If that scoreboard is on, our goal is to win. For a young team especially, it’s important to see that success. We want to see the guys buy in. We want to get those Friday night wide eyes out of the way early.”
