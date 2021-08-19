Game: Wheeler (0-0) at North Atlanta,
7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Atlanta 14, Wheeler 10
Wheeler enjoyed the luxury of having a normal offseason and preseason.
The COVID-19 pandemic was tough for the Wildcats during the 2020 season as they groomed a young squad in such a short time frame without spring football and normal summer activities. They struggled with consistency and finished with a 3-6 record after going to the state playoffs the previous year.
Wheeler is still young team with only three senior starters on offense and three senior starters on defense, but what they do have is experience at the varsity level.
They are about to find out how much they have matured in a year’s time when they head to North Atlanta on Friday.
“The biggest thing for us is that we still have a young team,” coach Bryan Love said. “We just have that game experience (this year). It’s about how they will respond. We want to see how much they have grown up. We want to be more consistent.”
While experience should pay off in the long run, they are having to groom a new quarterback. The Wildcats are leaning on Isaiah Mideau as he takes over for Alex Stack, a pocket passer who threw for 1,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. Unlike Stack, the former Shiloh High School player is a dual threat quarterback.
Also, former South Cobb coach Terry Jones is now the offensive coordinator at Wheeler and is expected to help Mideau adapt to his new surroundings.
Running back Justus Savage is also back to help Mideau get acclimated as well as receivers Jordan McInnis and Coryell Dorrough, and having PJ Wilkins and Jabari Henderson return to the offensive line will also help.
While Wheeler’s secondary is young, the Wildcats are leaning on Renardo Lewis to anchor the defensive line at nose guard. The Wildcats are also experienced at linebacker behind Alexander Courtney and Julian Stephenson.
As the season gets underway, Wheeler is looking for consistency and will use the North Atlanta game as a measuring stick.
“Offensively, we will try to be as balanced as we want to be. We don’t want to be in third-and-long situations,” Love said. “Defensively, we want to eliminate the big play.”
