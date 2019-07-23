CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Is Kennesaw State poised to take the next step in the building of its football program?
Despite losing 15 starters from what was the highest-seeded playoff team in Big South Conference history, the Owls will enter the 2019 season as the favorite to win a third straight league title.
"Well, we're not quite there yet," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said Tuesday during the league's annual media day at the Renaissance Hotel, "but we've made a lot of progress. It's the kids and the coaches buying in to everything, and a lot of hard work."
Among the departures from a team that has gone 37-12 over its four-year history were the Big South's 2018 offensive and defensive players of the year in quarterback Chandler Burks and linebacker Anthony Gore Jr.
"This year poses some interesting challenges with us losing a big class," said Bohannon, who had 18 fifth-year seniors a year ago. "I think it's a great challenge and a great opportunity, and I'm really excited about it."
Twelve starters return, among them five first-team all-Big South selections and two second-team selections from last year's 11-2 team that blitzed its five Big South opponents by a 250-41 margin.
"Their success is really unprecedented," Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said of Kennesaw State. "To take their program to where they've gone over a five-year period of time is really outstanding. It demonstrates not only Kennesaw State's commitment to having a championship-caliber program but also the ability of coach Bohannon and his staff and the abilities of the players on his team."
How good were the Owls' last season?
Their only losses came at Bowl Championship Subdision member Georgia State (24-20) and against South Dakota State (27-17) during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
Kennesaw State's No. 4 seeding in the FCS playoffs was only the third time a Big South team had received a playoff seeding. Coastal Carolina was No. 7 in 2014, with Charleston Southern No. 8 in 2015.
Just do not get the impression the Owls are satisfied with what they have accomplished.
"We're just trying to get better each and every year," said junior linebacker Bryson Armstrong, a former Kell High School standout. "The past two years, we made it to the quarterfinals, but that's not our goal. Coach (Bohannon) has told us that we're not the type to just get to the quarterfinals.
"We want to get to that next level."
Rebuilding an offense that lost 10 starters will be Bohanon's top priority.
Junior running back Shaquil Terry is the lone returning starter from a unit that averaged 43.5 points and 454.0 yards per game last season.
Senior quarterback Daniel David, who transferred to Kennesaw State, from Appalachian State in 2016, is expected to be the starting quarterback after three years in a backup role.
"We're not feeling too pressured to do anything," David said. "We know we've got to come in and work every day, and we know we have some new guys. I'm looking forward to the season. This summer's been great. We've been working with one goal in mind and trying to stay focused.
"Only one guy, Shaq Terry, has any starting experience, but everybody else has a lot of playing experience."
A defense that limited opponents to 15.4 points and 263.7 yards per game last season returns eight starters and could be even better.
"I'm confident we'll have guys step up and pick up where we left off," Armstrong said.
After opening the season at home with in-state NAIA opponent Point on Aug. 31, Kennesaw State will get another chance to knock off a BCS opponent when it visits Kent State on Sept. 7. The Golden Flashes are coming off a 2-10 season.
