Game: Lakeview Acaademy (0-0) at Mount Paran Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Mount Paran Christian 27, Lakeview Academy 21
After a disappointing one-win season, Mount Paran Christian will try to get back on track as it opens the 2021 season at home against Lakeview Academy.
However, Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said his team is ready to go and improve on last year’s disappointing 1-7 record.
“It’s been great,” Jordan said. “They have high expectations. They had a great offseason. We had a spring practice and a full summer of preparation and so they’re excited about the prospects for the season. They’re just ready to play. They knew last year was disappointing and we had a young team, but they’re excited to get the season started on Friday.”
The Eagles have a solid group of seniors that they can rely on for veteran leadership to help attempt to achieve the level of success that the program has become accustomed to.
Running back Sam Griffith-Tesch and wide receiver Remi Adams are the key seniors on offense for Mount Paran and should keep the Eagles’ multiple wing offense going.
On defense, Mount Paran also has a strong group of seniors to lead the way. Defense end Evan Warren and defensive lineman Wilson Harris will anchor the Eagles’ defensive line.
The Eagles face a challenge from a Lakeview Academy team that appears to be on the rise. The Lions, who play in Region 6A Private, went 5-4 last year and made the state playoffs for the first time in the program’s 15-year history.
By Greg Oshust
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Athens Christian (0-0) at Walker (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Athens Christian 22, Walker 7
All-time series: Series tied 2-2
Prediction: Athens Christian 20, Walker 14
Walker is not focused solely on winning games early in the season.
Instead, they are focused on improvement as they break in new players.
“To be candid, we are an incredibly inexperienced group,” first-year coach Gary Nelson said. “I’m excited about our kids, we have some good athletes, a lot of kids who were playing some other sports and decided to give football a go. But the truth is, we are going to need so much game experience in order to get to a point where we can be really competitive.”
The Wolverines, who finished 1-9 last year, will kickoff the 2021 season Friday against Athens Christian.
The two teams have faced off for the past five years, with the Wolverines winning only one of the contests.
Going into the game, Nelson said his team is a mixture of nerves and excitement.
“They’re excited, but that excitement is sort of peppered with some nervousness and butterflies,” Nelson said. “We got guys breaking in new positions, a new coach and (they have to) kind of deal with things for the first time, so they are certainly learning as they go.”
They have new starters in quarterback Harrison McClure and running back Jackson Krall. Krall, who also plays linebacker, finished 2020 with 257 rushing yards and 85 tackles.
Robert Larson will be a veteran player returning, and he has experience at both tight end and linebacker. He finished last season with 77 receiving yards and 51 tackles.
Last week, many players made their debut for Walker as the team faced off against Midtown and King’s Ridge in a scrimmage. Nelson said his team fared well against Midtown, but did not do as well against a fresh King’s Ridge team.
Regardless of the scores, Nelson said, the scrimmages gave some of his inexperienced players quality reps.
By Anna Snyder
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: North Cobb Christian (0-0) at St. Francis (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 38, St. Francis 7
All-time series: St. Francis leads 4-5
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 20, St. Francis 17
Coming into the season opener, North Cobb Christian first-year coach Matt Jones has one word for his team — believe.
“Just believe that we can get the job done and we can believe in one another,” Jones said. “Just (believe that we’ll) go 1-0. Every week is just trying to focus on one week at a time.”
The Eagles start the football season at St. Francis, and Jones said he has a strong sense of belief in his team.
Jones said his team, which finished 9-3 last year and second in Region 7A-Private, cannot wait to get onto the field.
“They’re just really excited,” he said. “They’re really, really excited to play somebody else.”
Jones said he expects to start the season strong, and that he has high expectations for his players.
“I just expect them to play their guts out,” he said. “That’s it, just play really, really hard, and have fun.”
The Eagles lost 20 players to graduation in 2020, but have veteran experience returning to the field.
Luke Brock returns under center as the new starter after finishing last season 7 of 14 with 121 yards, and junior Trey Priester, who finished with 363 rushing yards, returns as the team’s main back.
On defense, the Eagles will be led by junior Jadin Coates (LB), who had 21 tackles in 2020, and senior Denzel Alexandre-Louis (DL).
Jones is implementing his spread offense, which will be a big change to fans who are familiar with the program. In previous years, the Eagles ran the triple-option. Jones said Friday will prove how well his team has adapted to the change in formation.
“I mean it’s a learning curve,” Jones said. “So, we’ll be able to know more after the first game.”
Jones said he is also looking forward to making his debut as a head coach.
“I mean it (will be) electric, it’ll be great,” Jones said. “It’ll just be fun for it to be a Friday night in the fall.”
By Anna Snyder
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Mount Vernon (0-0) at Whitefield Academy (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Whitefield Academy 43, Mount Vernon 40
All-time series: Mount Vernon leads 2-1
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 31, Mount Vernon 20
Whitefield Academy lost only three starters from last season, but they may be tough to replace.
Myles Redding had 964 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Eric Little rushed for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns, and Ethan Garrett may not have the numbers, he was reliable at both running back and linebacker.
Howard Allen is the frontrunner to take over for Little in the backfield and will also be counted on to lead Whitefield’s secondary. Cooper Craig, Jonathan Cassidy and Ian Weihe are competing to take over for Redding. Craig was the second leading receiver last year with 275 yards.
Filling those three voids appear to be Whitefield’s primary concern. The Wolfpack are expected to be solid at the remaining positions and are capable of going on a deeper playoff run in 2021 after winning its first postseason game in three years last season.
They are already showing potential after beating Druid Hills handily in a scrimmage last week.
Whitefield is set quarterback. Cole Peterson has been a reliable four-year starter for the Wolfpack, and Ayden Duncanson is expected to step right in as soon as he is cleared to play from a torn ACL sustained last season.
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
