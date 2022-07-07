North Cobb offensive tackle Robert Grigsby announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina on Friday.
“I really just felt a really nice family environment,” Grigsby said. “You know, I want to go get a great education. I love the coaches and the players there. And they just have something really good going on and I just really want to be a part of it.”
Grigsby, a three-star recruit, had 30 offers in total including finalists Vanderbilt and N.C. State, along with Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Indiana and Missouri. The recruiting website 247Sports ranked Grigsby as the 51st interior offensive lineman and the 67th overall recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2023 recruiting class.
Grigsby said the coaches from North Carolina he got to know the most through the process were offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., assistant head coach Lonnie Galloway and head coach Mack Brown.
“They're all amazing people,” Grigsby said. “The relationships that we've built over the last couple of months have been so genuine. So I just know I made the right decision.”
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman started at right tackle for North Cobb in 2021, helping the team to a 10-2 record. Grigsby says the coaching staff told him they believe he may be more suited to moving inside at the next level.
“They had a whole presentation, some pros and cons, things I need to work on,” Grigsby said. “Right now in high school, I play tackle, they see me playing more of a center/guard position when I get to college. They like how physical I play.”
Grigsby says UNC is a good fit for his academic goals as well as continuing his football career.
“I want to be a business major. I know they have like the number five business school in the country, so that really made it a no brainer for me,” Grigsby said. “The campus is beautiful, the people are nice, and yeah, it just felt like home when I was there.”
