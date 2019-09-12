Game: Monticello (0-2) at North Cobb Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Cobb Christian 27, Monticello 23
All-time series: North Cobb leads 1-0
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 28, Monticello 20
North Cobb Christian finished last season allowing an average of 19.1 points per game after giving up an average of 25.0 points in its first two contests.
One year later, there’s been a dramatic change for the Eagles defensively as they enter tonight’s non-region tilt at home against Monticello.
The unit has given up a combined 14 points – one touchdown in each of its two victories – in taking out St. Francis and Walker while outscoring their opponents by a 48-14 margin. The defensive effort has been key for the Eagles, who are looking for their second straight 3-0 start to a season.
“I feel pretty strongly about our defense,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “It’s the foundation of the program. We’re built around our defense, and good teams play good defense.”
According to Hollars, opponents have had some success against North Cobb Christian’s defense, but none of the plays have played a big role in the outcomes of its games.
“We’ve been able to make some timely plays, so we’ve been bent, but not broken,” Hollars said. “We’ve had some really clutch plays, and when we’ve been on the ropes, somebody’s made a play to really swing momentum back our way. We have to keep getting and finding ways to keep the pressure on the other’s teams’ offense.
“We have high expectations for ourselves. The kids work hard, the coaching staff works hard, and guys have been making plays when they counted these first two weeks. Now, we just want to continue to be consistent. We’re playing at a high level and we got better from Week 1 to Week 2. We just have to keep growing.”
Monticello proved to be a handful for North Cobb Christian, which was on the road last year. The Hurricanes started 1-4 last season, but rallied to win 4-of-5 to close the season and gain a playoff berth in the process.
“They’re a well-coached team in all phases,” Hollars said. “They’re a hard-hitting team and we were fortunate to win on the last play of the game. We respect them. They run two quarterbacks with two systems and want to spread you out and run the ball. No. 10s their (run-pass-option) guy and No. 7 does their run stuff. We have to run to the football and be aware of who’s in there.”
