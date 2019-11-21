Game: North Cobb Christian (8-3) at Fellowship Christian (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Fellowship Christian 35, North Cobb Christian 0 (Sept. 9, 2011)
All-time series: Fellowship Christian leads 2-0
Prediction: Fellowship Christian 28, North Cobb Christian 21
North Cobb Christian has already seen four Wing-T teams this season.
But the Eagles have not seen a Wing-T team that runs no huddle and plays at a brisk pace.
That is what the North Cobb Christian defense will be facing when it heads to Fellowship Christian tonight for the second round of the Class A private school state playoffs.
No team has yet to solve Fellowship Christian’s Wing-T offense this season and come away with a winning result. The Paladins are currently 10-0 on the season.
“We usually see people going fast pace, but that is out of the spread,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “(Fellowship) puts a lot of stress on defenses. They will motion and shift and do things to make you think and not recognize what is happening. Obviously, they execute. They run their plays very well.”
Hollars said Fellowship’s record has much to do with making big plays. On film, he said the Paladins are capable of scoring on 50- and 60-yard runs.
The Eagles will have to pay special attention to Murphy Reeves, who has rushed for 1,366 yards on 141 carries and 15 touchdowns. Freshman Jayven Hall has 579 yards on 74 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Another way to limit Fellowship’s production is by keeping the offense on the sidelines. North Cobb Christian has been known for sustaining long drives and chewing clock behind quarterback Anson Mathis, who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 16-14 victory over George Walton last week.
No doubt North Cobb Christian’s offense should help, but when the defensive players are on the field, Hollars is counting on them to make plays.
“The whole defense has to run to the ball and tackle, bottom line,” Hollars said. “That’s how you limit those big plays. I think it’s important for us to have our offense going. It’s no secret that we are capable of possessing the ball for long drives. It will be important that all our phases are working together to help support each other.”
Defensively, the Eagles will rely on safety Nate Watson, who has 91 tackles on the season, and cornerback Levi Brown, who leads the team with four interceptions.
We’re a defense that one week its one guy, and the next week it’s another,” Hollars said. “We don’t have one of two guys that we depend on every week. They are part of a whole unit that works together.”
