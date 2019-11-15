KENNESAW -- North Cobb Christian overcome three lost fumbles and an early deficit to defeat George Walton 16-14 on Friday in the opening round of the Class A private-school state playoffs.
Eagles' quarterback Anson Mathis ran for both of North Cobb Christian's touchdowns in the win, part of a 20-carry, 112-yard performance.
"I'm really happy for our kids," North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. "At the end of the year, everyone is banged up. In single-A football, numbers matter. We've had so many kids step up and fill in the roles they needed to."
Two of those players who stepped up were tailbacks Caleb Cannon and Ryan Pruitt. Pruitt averaged 14 yards per carry in Friday's game by picking up 84 yards on six rushes, and Cannon carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards.
While the game revolved around the rushing attack of both teams, the margin of victory was ultimately decided by an unusual sequence in the third quarter. North Cobb Christian's Trey Stephens' punt went 53 yards, and was downed at George Walton's 8-yard line. On the ensuing play, North Cobb Christian stripped the ball from Bell. George Walton recovered in the end zone, which gave North Cobb Christian a safety and its first lead of the night, 9-7.
The Eagles gave themselves an extra cushion with a touchdown on the following possession, a 2-yard sneak by Mathis for a 16-7 lead with 1:26 left in the third quarter.
"I don't know how many times you turn the ball over three times in a playoff game and still win," Hollars said. "We've been better lately of not doing that, but we overcame it and so many kids made plays tonight. We're just so happy as coaches because we love these kids and we're glad to have another week with them."
North Cobb Christian will now travel to Fellowship Christian, who had a first round bye in the playoffs.
"They're an excellent team," Hollars said of his next opponent. "They can play with anybody in the state of Georgia. We're going to enjoy this one tonight, but we'll get going on film study tomorrow."
The Eagles found themselves down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter after George Walton recovered a fumble on North Cobb Christian's first possession, and then took advantage of the turnover by going on a 9-play, 67-yard drive, capped by a 33-yard scoring pass from Colby Bell to Jake Whitten. Bell would finish the game 9 of 14 passing for 120 yards, and Whitten finished with three catches for 63 yards.
North Cobb Christian would answer in the second quarter when Mathis would record his first touchdown, from 10 yards with 7:39 left until halftime. The play came after the Eagles picked up first downs on three consecutive plays with runs of 16, 11, and 14 yards before Mathis crossed the goal line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.