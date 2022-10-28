ATLANTA -- North Cobb Christian won a defensive battle against BEST Academy on Friday, taking a 21-2 win at Eddie S. Henderson Stadium.
The Eagles (9-1, 5-1 Region 6AA) continued their winning ways, notching another win to maintain their position of second place in the region, with a chance to tie South Atlanta in the region standings, should the Hornets lose to Washington on Saturday.
The scoring opened in the second quarter, fittingly with a defensive touchdown. BEST Academy (0-7-1, 0-5) fumbled a snap on third-and-long on its own 11-yard line, and the ball was recovered in the end zone to give North Cobb Christian a 7-0 lead.
When BEST Academy got the ball back after the ensuing kickoff, the first play resulted in an interception by Will Mosely to put the Eagles' offense back on the field, on the outskirts of the red zone. They found the end zone just four plays later, with Brayden Williby plowing his way in from 6 yards out to make the score 14-0.
The score remained 14-0 going into halftime and was not until midway through the third quarter that BEST Academy emerged on the scoreboard.
North Cobb Christian started a drive on its own 19-yard line and went three-and-out after a negative rush and two incompletions. The Eagles lined up to punt, but the snap was over the punter Cooper Williams’ head and out the back of the end zone for a safety.
Williams also quarterbacked the entire game for North Cobb Christian. In the fourth quarter, he threw a touchdown pass to a wide-open Reid Morelan for a 3-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 21-2 on what would be the final scoring play of the game.
In the lack of scoring plays during the game also came an abundance of turnovers.
The game only saw four scoring plays -- one of which was a safety -- but a full eight turnovers were committed. BEST Academy lost three fumbles during the game, one of which resulted in a touchdown, and it threw two interceptions. North Cobb Christian also lost two fumbles and threw an interception of its own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.