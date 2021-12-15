Walton and North Cobb paced the way for Cobb County on Wednesday during college football's early National Signing Day.
Walton had six players sign -- defensive backs Marcus Allen (North Carolina) and AJ Brown (UAB), offensive lineman Cason Henry (South Carolina), wide receiver Rawson MacNeill (Rice), quarterback Zak Rozsman (Georgia Southern) and athlete Sutton Smith (Memphis).
North Cobb followed close behind with five -- linebacker Joshua Josephs (Tennessee), wide receivers Reggie Givhan (Charlotte), Sam Mbake (Arkansas) and De'Nylon Morrissette (Georgia), and defensive back Andre Stewart (Kentucky).
One North Cobb player who was expected to sign had not by Wednesday afternoon. Defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew, a four-star defensive back, who committed to Georgia over 34 other Division I schools back in May, remained unsigned, though he was considered a hard commit by 247Sports.
However, recruiting analysts Rusty Mansell and Steve Wiltfong both have predicted that Groves-Killebrew will eventually end up at Texas A&M.
If Groves-Killebrew does not sign during the early period, he and other remaining prospects will have another opportunity when the second signing day comes around Feb. 2.
In all, 21 players had taken advantage of the early signing day by Wednesday afternoon, with 11 putting their names to national letters of intent to play at Power Five schools. The others include Allatoona tight end Bennett Christian (Ohio State), Harrison defensive back Nathan Vail (Duke), Hillgrove defensive back Emory Floyd (South Carolina), Kennesaw Mountain wide receiver Savion Riley (Vanderbilt) and McEachern wide receiver Kaleb Webb (Tennessee).
There were no surprises in Cobb County on signing day as far as players flipping their commitment, though there were a few players who decommitted late in the process. Rozsman was committed to Appalachian State, Webb switched from East Carolina and Riley switched from Duke.
The player who moved the fastest up the recruiting boards over the last month was Marietta wide receiver Kamryn Perry. He went from zero stars at the beginning of the season to three stars, leading to him signing with Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.
Another former Blue Devil to watch for is former Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey. The player who helped lead Marietta to the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state championship is still in the transfer portal.
Earlier this month, the redshirt freshman said he "Can’t wait to ball at my next home…" on social media, but no decision of where he will play has been made.
