Kennesaw Mountain will try to keep its re-gained momentum after its big win over Pope last week as it hosts Wheeler in a Region 6AAAAAA contest at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
The Mustangs bounced back from their 17-15 loss to South Cobb with a 21-17 win over Pope last week to secure sole possession of first place in 6AAAAAA.
Trailing 17-7 at halftime, Kennesaw Mountain came storming back with two touchdowns in the second half to erase the deficit and secure the crucial region victory.
The Mustangs were also boosted by a strong effort from their defense, who shut out Pope in the second half.
“That was a big win against a really good opponent last week,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “It was really big for us, because it was the game that week — we really focus on having a 1-0 mentality every week — so that was good for us for sure.”
Kennesaw Mountain is now heading down the home stretch of its regular season schedule. After playing Wheeler, the Mustangs will have a bye week before closing the regular season at Osborne on Nov. 5.
The Mustangs are in the driver seat in Region 6AAAAAA leading Pope (4-1), Allatoona (3-1), Lassiter (4-2) and Kell (3-2) — all of whom they have beaten — in the region standings.
“We control our own destiny,” Carmean said. “The best thing about it is, you want to be in charge of your own fate. But we still have two good opponents left and we have to go 1-0 each week, so that’s the focus this week.”
Quarterback Cameron Prangley and wide receiver Jailen Taylor – who connected on the game-winning 40-yard touchdown pass against Pope – will lead the way on offense.
While Kennesaw Mountain is back on the upswing after its win over Pope, Wheeler will try to close out its season strong in its final two games after a 45-23 loss to Kell last week — with the Wildcats finishing their regular season next week at home against South Cobb.
“They’re a very good football team,” Carmean said. “They’re very athletic. They’ve improved as the season’s gone on , so we have to do a good job of going out and playing all three phases of the game and we’ve got to compete for four quarters. We have to do a good job of fixing all of the little stuff that we’re struggling with.”
