KENNESAW — Kennesaw Mountain continued their season resurgence with a 30-22 victory over South Cobb on Friday.
Friday’s game was also dedicated to former Mustangs’ football player Jamal Thorpe who passed away this week. The players and fans participated in a moment of silence and balloon send-off in honor of their fallen teammate before the game.
“I was really proud of the way the kids handled the adversity this week,” Kennesaw Mountain head coach Caleb Carmean said. “Losing a teammate from last year is really hard, especially for teenage boys, so I was very proud at the fact that they came out and competed and handled that.”
Once the game started, Kennesaw Mountain’s offense quickly got on the scoreboard. Sophomore running back T.J. Jenkins scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
The Mustangs’ defense didn’t give South Cobb much time with the ball as they forced and recovered a fumble. The offense drove to the Eagles 13, but had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Aidan Williams.
With 2 minutes left in the half, Mustangs’ wide receiver Jaylen Hill extended the lead with a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cayman Prangley 16-point lead.
Hill turned around and scored another touchdown, but this one was on defense when he returned an interception 60 yards for a score for a 30-0 lead.
South Cobb finally got on the board when Javon Clark scored on a 7-yard run.
Eagles’ linebacker Leonard Olarinde recovered a fumble shortly after and returned it for a 38-yard touchdown. Clark added the two point conversion to make the score 30-15 with 10 minutes left in the game.
“Winning games is really, really hard and we know that from experience,” Carmean said. “The only way to win is playing a complete game. We kind of slacked off, so we have to work on finishing that game.”
Eagles running back Jonathan Simmons scored on a 3-yard run to close the scoring.
