Game: Campbell (0-1) at Kennesaw Mountain (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Campbell 49, Kennesaw Mountain 35 (Oct. 25, 2013)
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 6-4
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 30, Campbell 21
Campbell had little difficulty getting in the red zone in its season opener against Sprayberry.
Getting in the end zone was the problem.
The Spartans are in process of fixing the multiple errors and penalties that occurred inside the 20-yard line in order to succeed against Kennesaw Mountain on the road Friday night.
Campbell lost 21-0 and two of the Yellow Jackets’ touchdowns came in the first quarter. Had the Spartans not made costly mistakes in the shadow of Sprayberry’s goal line, the game could have played out differently.
Campbell actually scored two touchdowns, but both were called back due penalties — an illegal block in the back penalty and holding. On another occasion, they got inside the Sprayberry five-yard line before turning the ball over on a fumble.
That said, Campbell’s plan game going into its game against Kennesaw Mountain is obvious.
“I told kids that most teams don’t win games, but lose games by the mistakes you make,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “The teams that make the fewest mistakes win.
“The plan is to just hold on to the ball.”
One bright spot for Campbell last week was quarterback Luke Marble.
He completed 9-of-17 passes for 116 yards. His biggest connection was a 72-yarder to Mason Basile that put Campbell in the red zone.
Like Campbell, Kennesaw Mountain was making mistakes in its opener against Cass, only the Mustangs overcame their first-half troubles to win 26-25 in its first Corky Kell Classic appearance.
“Overall, we didn’t do good in the first half, we played very sloppy,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “But I think our kids did a great job of handling the adversity of falling behind and then answering the bell in the second half. Offensively, we had to settle in and play a little cleaner.”
Kennesaw Mountain will continue relying on its skill players and offensive line to finish drives against Campbell.
Quarterback Cayman Prangley threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Cayden Lee finished with 93 receiving yards and two scores.
Running back T.J. Jenkins, who was named Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week, rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown with 108 coming in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.