KENNESAW — Kennesaw Mountain entered Friday hoping to once again prove it has an offense capable of collecting chunk plays, and against Lassiter, all the Mustangs needed to showcase as much was one play.
Quarterback Cayman Prangley connected with running back Chance Arthur for 65 yards on the game’s opening snap, setting up Jah Welch for an 8-yard touchdown run three plays later. The Mustangs (6-0, 4-0 Region 6AAAAAA) cruised from there, with an offense scoring at will and a defense that allowed just 118 total yards in a 51-7 victory over the Trojans.
Led by Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain finished with 518 total yards and did what it wanted early and often to grab a 38-0 lead heading into the half. The junior quarterback completed 7 of 13 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, with an additional 55 yards and a touchdown coming on the ground.
Kennesaw Mountain’s offensive output comes on the heels of a 17-7 victory at Kell last week, as its offense sputtered for just 226 total yards with one turnover.
“We want to be an explosive offense every Friday night,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “I think we’ve lacked in that area the last couple of weeks, so it’s good to get back on track with explosive plays offensively.”
The Mustangs scored on eight of their 10 possessions. Their yardage came in bunches through the air and on the ground, as they finished with 13 plays of 10 yards or more.
Lassiter quarterback Bryson Harrison struggled to find his receivers and rhythm following a 16-yard completion to Rickardo Jackson on his second attempt. His last attempt of the first half was intercepted, and the Mustangs’ defense allowed just three completions on seven attempts in the second half.
Lassiter wide receiver Danny Curran — who’d finished with more than 100 yards in each of the Trojans’ last four games — was held to just one reception for four yards against the Mustangs. The senior entered Friday leading Cobb County in receiving with 48 receptions and 588 yards.
“Our defensive coaches had a great game plan tonight and our players, man, they ran to the ball, they pursued and played with great effort and energy,” Carmean said. “(Harrison and Curran) are really talented, so our guys really answered the bell tonight.”
Lassiter (2-4, 2-2) responded to its scoreless first half with a five-play touchdown drive to start the third quarter, but Kennesaw Mountain answered with a scoring drive of its own to go up 44-7.
Sophomore running back Zakar Yisrael was responsible for most of the Mustangs’ offensive success in the second half, as he finished with 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
With the win, Kennesaw Mountain improves on its best start in school history heading into its first open date of the season.
To Carmean, it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I’m very happy with where the team is, but there’s still a lot we have to fix,” he said. “There’s still a lot of busts (defensively) that we’re hiding right now that we have to get better at. But the players are playing great and our coaches are coaching them hard, so it’s still an exciting time.”
