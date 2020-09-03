Game: East Paulding (0-0) at Kennesaw Mountain (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: East Paulding 28, Kennesaw Mountain 6 (Oct. 23, 2009)
All-time series: East Paulding leads 2-0
Prediction: East Paulding 17, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Kennesaw Mountain is ready to get rid of that sour taste of 2019.
The young and inexperienced Mustangs were thrown into the fire last year competing in an unforgiving Region 3AAAAAAA that included reigning Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta and state quarterfinalist McEachern. The Mustangs had to settle for an 0-10 record.
Coach Caleb Carmean said that leaders began to emerge during the coronavirus pandemic and made the best of an unusal and bizarre offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With most of their players back from last season, the Mustangs expect to be improved and will find out how much they progressed when they host former Sprayberry coach Billy Shackelford and the East Paulding Raiders tonight to start the 2020 campaign.
“We played so many young kids in key roles (in 2019),” Carmean said. “We had a natural progression from Year 1 to Year 2, even in the limited weight room time that we had. Their commitment of being in the weight room and practices has been an adjustment and growth measure for this team.”
Kennesaw Mountain’s defense is returning eight starters led by team MVP and linebacker Hudson Freise. Running backs T.J. Jenkins and Jah Welch is projected to be Kennesaw Mountain’s 1-2 punch at running back, and Evan Duke is returning at tight end.
The key for the Mustangs will be Kayman Prangley’s return at quarterback.
“He’s taken ownership of the team,” Carmean said. “He’s gotten bigger and his entire game has improved. He can throw the ball well and read defenses.”
The Mustangs are also about to find out how they will fare in the new all-Cobb County Region 6AAAAAA that includes last year’s state runner-up Allatoona, Kell, Sprayberry and Pope.
Kennesaw Mountain is still looking for its first playoff berth in football after opening its doors in 2000.
“We like to see the kids take that next step and development Friday night,” Carmean said. “They are a competitive group and want to make a name for themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.